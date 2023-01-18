RSMS gives out academic awards

Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School announced its first semester academic awards. Below is a comprehensive list of those students who were honored in various categories.

Principal’s List includes students who earn an “A” in every class; Honor Roll includes students who have an “A” or “B” in each class; the Student of the Month goes to those selected by their teachers for showing achievement in academics and exemplary character traits; and IReady Growth includes students who demonstrated growth on their math or reading diagnostic and placed out of intervention classes.

6th Grade Awards

1st Quarter Principal’s List

Yolanda Calderon, Alayna Gatlin, Anthony Henry, Alexander Velasquez, and Jaheim Walcott.

1st Quarter Honor Roll

Jose, Amador, Alana Bartley, Stevann Bates, Jayla Bennett, Ayson Coffman, Landon Trae Faircloth, Ariel Faison, Jacqueline Gaspar, Braedon Hewitt, Johnny Johnson, Sierra Johnson, Alaina Kinzly, Eric Lovick, Kailey Magyar, Chloe Matthews, Christopher Naylor, Kallie Padgett, Erica Reyes, Kourtine Ribar, Amelia Rich,Jai’mir Rich, Chloe Stokes, Laniyah Tatum, Legacy Tatum, Oscar Torres, Gracie Williams, Jeremy Williams, J’Lynn Williamson, and Izerion York.

2nd Quarter Honor Roll

Jose Amador, Stevann Bates, Ayson Coffman, Ariel Faison, Jose Gomez, Anthony Henry, Chloe Matthes, Dallas McPherson, Ruben Muniz, Christopher Naylor, Mary Odum, Kallie Padgett, Erica Reyes, Kourtnie Ribar, William Tarplee, Legacy Tatum, Oscar Torres, Jaheim Walcott, and Gracie Williams.

IReady Growth

DeMarqua Artis, Jayla Bennett, Emmalynnmarie Carter, Kaylan Carter, Brittany Flores, Sierra Johnson, Abdon Luna, Jett Maldonado, Lakai Mcleod, Camari Oates, Kevin Padilla, Landon Pope, Nolon Register, Ahmira Robinson, Alyana Williams, Izerion York, and Giovanni Zuinga.

7th Grade Awards

1st Quarter Principal’s List

Dream Canady, Jazlynn Frederick, Burroughs Strickland, and Dublas Yanes.

1st Quarter Honor Roll List

Reed Ammons, Anjouney Boyd, Jessica Bullard, Takiyah Carr, Alasia Chatman, Seth Faircloth, Brylee Honeycutt, Minaudia JeanGilles, Abigail Martinez, Joshua McDuffie, Aiden McElveen, Elizabeth Mclamb, A’moni Moore, Gerson Navas, Elijah Park, Ximena Ramierez, Caryngton Stanford, Anner Yanes, and Tyler Yang.

2nd Quarter Principal’s List

Reed Ammons, Dream Canady, Alasia Chatman, Seth Faircloth, Abigail Martinez, Liliana Mata, Elizabeth McLamb, Alanis Rodriguez, Burroughs Strickland, Dublas Yanes, and Tyler Yang.

2nd Quarter Honor Roll

Aliyah Adkins, Brittany Arnold, Anjouney Boyd, Jessica Bullard, Sophia Dailey, Amanda Foss, Jazlynn Federick, Kinickie Hawley, Brylee Honeycutt, Tyson James, Minaudia JeanGiles, Joshua McDuffie, A’moni Moore, Gerson Navas, Ximena Ramierez, Aniyah Rich, Candice Rich, Michaela Royal, Chance Sessoms, Lucas Thigpen, and Brandon White.

IReady Growth

Merari Acosta, Aliyah Adkins, Tess Conary, Noah Gassaway, Jeremiah Hamilton, Alivia Henderson, Tyson James, Quentin Jones, Akaiya Kirkland, Liliana Mata, Kaitlynn Martinez, Roger McDaniel, Aiden McElveen, Areona McKoy, Timothy McLaughlin, Joshua Owens, Elijah Park, Nidia Ramos-Zuniga, Chloe Roberts, Demonte Sampson-Underwood, Caryngton Stanford, Semaji Williams.

8th Grade Awards

1st Quarter Principal’s List

Giselle Gutierrez and Nex West.

1st Quarter Honor Roll

Eliana Aguilar, Brianne Arnold, Trinity Bell, Colby Gray, Cristofer Cortes, Julian Edwards, Taylor Fye, Kimberly Guzman Gaspar, Mavens Jean Gilles, Aden Norton, William Ortiz, Tristan Peterson, Aaliyah Rodriguez, Johnson Rouse, and Alejandra Torres.

2nd Quarter Honor Roll

Trinity Bell, Aden Blackwell, Ernest Brown, Colby Gray, Julian Edwards, Tayler Fye, Maven Jean Gilles, Gabriella Merricks, William Ortiz, Tristan Peterson, Jeconias Pone, Johnson Rouse, Bailey Thacker, Alejandra Torres, and Nex West.

IReady Growth

Aden Blackwell, Claribel Caraballo, Kali Galbraith,Savannah Hicks, Gabriel Louis, Eleasia Owens, Marquis Owens, Gilbert Ramos, Kaelyn Simpson, Janya Smith, Tabitha Stallings, and Donquez Thompkins.

Students of the Month

August - Allegro West, Abigail Martinez, Kailey Magyar, and Nidia Ramos-Zuniga.

September - Tayler Fye, Dream Canady, Jahiem Walcott, and Elizabeth Venegas.

October - Logan Thigpen, Dublas Yanes, Brayden Hewitt, and Nidia Ramos-Zuniga.

November - Elliott Rodriguez, Tyler Yang, Emmalynmarie Carter, and Elizabeth Venegas

December - Elliot Tart, Alasia Chatman, Abdon Luna, and Nidia Ramos-Zuniga.