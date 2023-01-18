ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sampson Independent

Extension works for connectivity

Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 2 days ago

Cooperative Extension is working to help support broadband infrastructure and build awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program, which helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to a $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program;

• Participates in one of these assistance programs:

• Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools.

• SNAP

• Medicaid

• Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program (Section 8 Vouchers)

• Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA)/202/811

• Public Housing

• Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

• WIC

• Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits § or Lifeline; § Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal lands:

• Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance

• Tribal TANF

• Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

• Tribal Head Start (income based)

• Affordable Housing Programs for American Indians, Alaska Natives or Native Hawaiians

Eligible households can enroll by going to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an online application or print a mail-in application, or by contacting their preferred participating broadband provider and selecting a plan.

For more information on the Affordable Connectivity Program, and other broadband resources across North Carolina, visit the NC State Extension website: https://communitydevelopment.ces.ncsu.edu.

Comments / 0

Related
carolinajournal.com

NCDOT pays off state loan two years ahead of schedule

The North Carolina Department of Transportation has replenished the state’s Highway Trust Fund (HTF) with $1.1 billion — two years ahead of schedule. N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell made the announcement in a press release Thursday. He noted the dramatic turnaround from four years ago in 2019. In...
agupdate.com

North Carolina’s Corn Yield Record Shattered with AgVenture’s AV9916AM™

Johnston, Iowa – AgVenture, Inc. is pleased to announce a new state yield record in North Carolina. Russell Hedrick shattered the state yield record with his winning entry of 459.51 bushels per acre in the 2022 North Carolina Corn Growers Yield Contest. Hedrick, who registered his winning dryland yield with AV9916AM™, is a customer of Sweetwater Creek Seeds, an independent seed company selling AgVenture corn and soybean products, owned and operated by Clif Hardison, and based in Williamston, North Carolina.
IOWA STATE
nsjonline.com

HURST: New Congress presents opportunity for North Carolina

Now that a Speaker of the House has been elected, the country’s political attention is shifting toward what the new session of Congress can accomplish before the next election cycle kicks into high gear. While the focus has shifted, North Carolina will still be a priority as Republicans look...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
wunc.org

Duke Energy wants to raise rates 16% for central and western NC

Duke Energy is asking state regulators for a 15.7% rate increase over three years for central and western North Carolina, including Charlotte. Duke says the rate hikes would raise an additional $823 million to upgrade the electric grid, improve reliability during storms and prepare for more renewable energy and electric vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Wealthiest Towns In North Carolina

Let’s face it we may aren’t Silicon Valley or the Upper East Side of Manhattan. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t money in North Carolina. And with the lower cost of living here than in other areas, it can be easier to gain and maintain wealth. Just look at some of the most expensive homes for sale just in Charlotte. There are some high price tags. And the rich, well they tend to hang out with other wealthy individuals. The Oxford Dictionary defines wealth as “an abundance of valuable possessions or money”. I typically think of wealth as the type of money that spans generations. Regardless the wealthiest towns in North Carolina are those with the highest median household income and home values. Our friends over at Suburbs101.com compiled a list of the 9 Wealthiest Towns in Noth Carolina. Some of these I’d classify more as suburbs but you still get the point.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

New North Carolina State Laws For 2023

CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Harris Teeter will have a hiring event on Thursday

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a big event for those looking to get to work. On January 19, Harris Teeter is holding a hiring event across North Carolina. The business is looking to fill hundreds of new positions across all departments. The positions will be salaried and hourly roles. The roles will be positions like […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The State Port Pilot

School Supt. Oates resigns to take Deputy State position

Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jerry L. Oates submitted his resignation to the Brunswick County Board of Education during its committee meeting on Tuesday, January 17. Dr. Oates’ resignation as superintendent is effective February 20. Dr. Oates will now move into the role of Deputy State Superintendent of the...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

Blue Bird Welcomes New Dealership to Serve South Carolina

MACON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Blue Bird Corporation (Nasdaq: BLBD), the leader in electric and low-emission school buses, has welcomed a new dealer to serve its bus customers in South Carolina. Gregory Poole Bus Sales & Service will now sell and service the full line of Blue Bird and Micro Bird buses in the Palmetto State. Gregory Poole is a third-generation, family-owned business which started to offer Blue Bird buses in North Carolina in 2011. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005561/en/ Blue Bird’s Vision electric school bus can carry a maximum of 77 passengers for up to 120 miles on a single charge. Depending on the charging infrastructure, the buses take between three and eight hours to recharge fully. Blue Bird is the only U.S.-owned and operated school bus manufacturer in the United States. (Photo: Business Wire)
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL

Democratic NC Attorney General Josh Stein to run for governor

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced plans to run for governor Wednesday — one of the first major campaign announcements for state office ahead of the 2024 election. The decision sets the stage for a potential political battle focused on culture war issues and abortion rights in the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
just-food.com

Campbell to close offices in consolidation move

Campbell said it has been evaluating plans to unify its snacks headquarters since the acquisition of business Snyder’s-Lance in 2018. US food giant Campbell Soup Co. is to close two snacks division office locations, it has announced. The move will impact 330 employees. Campbell’s decision to close the offices...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX8 News

Youngkin halts talks on Ford EV battery plant near Virginia-North Carolina border over concerns of China’s influence

DANVILLE, VA. (WGHP) – Ford’s planned electric vehicle battery manufacturing facility, similar to the one Toyota is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite, might have provided even more jobs to the northern reaches of the Piedmont Triad if not for an apparent intervention by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The Richmond Times-Dispatch and Danville Register & Bee […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy