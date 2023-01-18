Extension works for connectivity

Cooperative Extension is working to help support broadband infrastructure and build awareness about the Affordable Connectivity Program, a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program, which helps ensure households can afford the broadband they need for work, school, healthcare and more.

The Affordable Connectivity Program provides a discount of up to a $30 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for qualifying households on qualifying Tribal lands. The benefit also provides up to a $100 per household discount toward a one-time purchase of a computer, laptop, or tablet if the household contributes more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase through a participating broadband provider.

A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if the household income is at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, or if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income internet program;

• Participates in one of these assistance programs:

• Free and Reduced-Price School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program, including at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Community Eligibility Provision schools.

• SNAP

• Medicaid

• Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program (Section 8 Vouchers)

• Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA)/202/811

• Public Housing

• Supplemental Security Income (SSI)

• WIC

• Veterans Pension or Survivor Benefits § or Lifeline; § Participates in one of these assistance programs and lives on Qualifying Tribal lands:

• Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance

• Tribal TANF

• Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations

• Tribal Head Start (income based)

• Affordable Housing Programs for American Indians, Alaska Natives or Native Hawaiians

Eligible households can enroll by going to AffordableConnectivity.gov to submit an online application or print a mail-in application, or by contacting their preferred participating broadband provider and selecting a plan.

For more information on the Affordable Connectivity Program, and other broadband resources across North Carolina, visit the NC State Extension website: https://communitydevelopment.ces.ncsu.edu.