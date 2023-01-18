ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Councilman Henry Davis Jr. running for mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Councilman Henry Davis Jr. announced Thursday his plans to run for mayor. The councilman will officially file his candidacy on Monday. On Wednesday, Republican candidate Desmont Upchurch announced his candidacy. South Bend Mayor James Mueller is running for reelection as well.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Caucus announced for opening on Syracuse Town Council

WARSAW — A Republican caucus has been announced to fill a vacancy on the Syracuse Town Board. Larry Martindale, who represented Ward 4, resigned from the board effective Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to his resignation letter, Martindale has a major surgery coming up and doesn’t feel he will be able to adequately represent his constituents.
SYRACUSE, IN
WNDU

Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
News Now Warsaw

Nappanee City Council will have a contested race

NAPPANEE — For the first time in at least ten years, the city of Nappanee will have a contested race for city council in the November election. Charles Burkley filed this week for District 4 as a Democrat. He previously ran as a Republican in a recent township election...
NAPPANEE, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame football: Chicago pipeline could boost program

The talent in Chicago is as good as it’s been in a decade; with its proximity to Notre Dame football and the University, will the coaching staff capitalize? There’s a long way to go in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but the staff is off to a strong start with the Chicago area’s top prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
News Now Warsaw

St. Joseph County looks at eliminating election board to save money

SOUTH BEND — In what is being advertised as a cost-cutting measure, St. Joseph County commissioners are considering a measure to abolish the county’s election board. The board primarily oversees and regulates voter registration in St. Joseph County. Under the resolution being considered, commissioners are looking to move the roles and duties of the election board under the umbrella of the county clerk’s office.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
News Now Warsaw

Warsaw seeks to fill fire chief vacancy quickly

WARSAW — Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer says the city hopes to quickly name a new fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory after Garrett Holderman stepped down after one year. Thallemer told News Now Warsaw that they’ve already received numerous applications including six that arrived on the first day.
WARSAW, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Pierceton Council Considers Options On Property

PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man's property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he had reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
PIERCETON, IN
WNDU

Michiana high school hoops 1/17

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IHSAA Boys Scores. St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 53, New Buffalo 37. Three Oaks River Valley 49, St. Joseph MI Lutheran 41. St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 32, New Buffalo 17. Kalamazoo Central 69. Lakeshore 55. St. Joseph MI Lutheran 39,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision

Longtime Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey is planning to retire at the end of the season. Brey will retire at the end of the season, the school confirmed Thursday in a statement. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick said both sides agreed it was a good time for a “transition in the program’s leadership” and that... The post Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

WCHS Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Teams Receive IHSAA Exemplary Behavior Reports

WCHS girls’ basketball team received an IHSAA Exemplary Behavior Report for their conduct at the January 11 game against Mishawaka. The exemplary behavior was recognized by Sherry Keyser, Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School. According to Mrs. Keyser, “At the conclusion of the game, the Warsaw girls team...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Cass County K9 Nellie retires

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the alleged incident took place in June 2018 in Benton Harbor between Carlton Lynch, senior pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and a 41-year-old woman. Indiana Chamber calls for focus on economic development at legislative session. Updated: 21 minutes ago. The Indiana Chamber...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

New bus company extends service to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
SOUTH BEND, IN

