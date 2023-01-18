Read full article on original website
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Construction on Campus: Universities are Establishing Unique ProjectsBuilding Indiana BusinessSouth Bend, IN
Well-known retail chain closing another store in IndianaKristen WaltersElkhart, IN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South BendTed RiversSouth Bend, IN
Councilman Henry Davis Jr. running for mayor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Councilman Henry Davis Jr. announced Thursday his plans to run for mayor. The councilman will officially file his candidacy on Monday. On Wednesday, Republican candidate Desmont Upchurch announced his candidacy. South Bend Mayor James Mueller is running for reelection as well.
News Now Warsaw
Caucus announced for opening on Syracuse Town Council
WARSAW — A Republican caucus has been announced to fill a vacancy on the Syracuse Town Board. Larry Martindale, who represented Ward 4, resigned from the board effective Tuesday, Jan. 17. According to his resignation letter, Martindale has a major surgery coming up and doesn’t feel he will be able to adequately represent his constituents.
WNDU
Former Wilson Elementary teacher receives $600K in civil suit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s more than one way for an employer to terminate an employee, and the way a South Bend teacher lost her job six years ago has earned her $600,000 in damages. In April 2016, a second-grade teacher at Wilson School took her kids on...
WNDU
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
News Now Warsaw
Nappanee City Council will have a contested race
NAPPANEE — For the first time in at least ten years, the city of Nappanee will have a contested race for city council in the November election. Charles Burkley filed this week for District 4 as a Democrat. He previously ran as a Republican in a recent township election...
WWMTCw
Three Rivers High School alumni to appear on TV show Chicago Fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A small-town Three Rivers local is making it big with a national TV debut. Corinne Gahan, a Three Rivers High School graduate, is expected to appear on the TV show Chicago Fire on Feb. 8, according to a news release. Battle Creek performance: Gabriel "Fluffy"...
Notre Dame football: Chicago pipeline could boost program
The talent in Chicago is as good as it’s been in a decade; with its proximity to Notre Dame football and the University, will the coaching staff capitalize? There’s a long way to go in the 2024 recruiting cycle, but the staff is off to a strong start with the Chicago area’s top prospects.
News Now Warsaw
St. Joseph County looks at eliminating election board to save money
SOUTH BEND — In what is being advertised as a cost-cutting measure, St. Joseph County commissioners are considering a measure to abolish the county’s election board. The board primarily oversees and regulates voter registration in St. Joseph County. Under the resolution being considered, commissioners are looking to move the roles and duties of the election board under the umbrella of the county clerk’s office.
goshen.edu
Millsaps named new executive director of the college’s Center for Community Engagement
Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus announced Cyneatha Millsaps will be the new executive director for the college’s Center for Community Engagement. Her new role began January 1, 2023. “I am very pleased to have Cyneatha Millsaps in this leadership role for the Center for Community Engagement. Our Center combines...
News Now Warsaw
Warsaw seeks to fill fire chief vacancy quickly
WARSAW — Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer says the city hopes to quickly name a new fire chief for Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory after Garrett Holderman stepped down after one year. Thallemer told News Now Warsaw that they’ve already received numerous applications including six that arrived on the first day.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pierceton Council Considers Options On Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man's property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he had reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
WNDU
Mayor Duane Parry signs pretrial diversion agreement for misdemeanor charge
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has accepted a pretrial diversion agreement after being charged with a misdemeanor for leaving the scene of an accident in a city-owned vehicle. The mayor was initially scheduled for a dispositional hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. However, Parry agreed to...
abc57.com
Mike Brey, Notre Dame men's basketball coach, leaving after 2023 season
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey will leave Notre Dame at the end of the season, according to Assistant Athletic Director Alan Wasielewski. “It has been a great run for me and our program over the past two decades, but it is time...
WNDU
Michiana high school hoops 1/17
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - IHSAA Boys Scores. St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 53, New Buffalo 37. Three Oaks River Valley 49, St. Joseph MI Lutheran 41. St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake 32, New Buffalo 17. Kalamazoo Central 69. Lakeshore 55. St. Joseph MI Lutheran 39,...
Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision
Longtime Notre Dame basketball coach Mike Brey is planning to retire at the end of the season. Brey will retire at the end of the season, the school confirmed Thursday in a statement. Athletic director Jack Swarbrick said both sides agreed it was a good time for a “transition in the program’s leadership” and that... The post Notre Dame coach Mike Brey makes major decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCHS Boys’ and Girls’ Basketball Teams Receive IHSAA Exemplary Behavior Reports
WCHS girls’ basketball team received an IHSAA Exemplary Behavior Report for their conduct at the January 11 game against Mishawaka. The exemplary behavior was recognized by Sherry Keyser, Assistant Athletic Director at Mishawaka High School. According to Mrs. Keyser, “At the conclusion of the game, the Warsaw girls team...
WNDU
Cass County K9 Nellie retires
Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the alleged incident took place in June 2018 in Benton Harbor between Carlton Lynch, senior pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and a 41-year-old woman. Indiana Chamber calls for focus on economic development at legislative session. Updated: 21 minutes ago. The Indiana Chamber...
abc57.com
New bus company extends service to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A new bus company is coming to South Bend, with service beginning at the end of January. Megabus, in partnership with Miller Transportation, is expanding its services to South Bend starting January 25. The partnership also reaches to other cities in the Midwest, including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Detroit.
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next Month
