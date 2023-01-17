Read full article on original website
Dr. Hendricks receives small external grant for IDEA research
On January 19, Dr. Michael Hendricks, the Department of Psychology’s Dr. Jordan Arellanes, and Chang Su-Russell, received $2,600 in research funds from The Society for the Teaching of Psychology’s Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Research Grant program. Their proposal, “An IDEA to Begin Cultivating a Collectivist Community on...
MEMIC Safety Research Center selects Illinois State University team to study wearable technologies in the workplace
The MEMIC Group, specialists in workers’ compensation insurance, has awarded an Illinois State University research team $30,000 to investigate whether wearable sensors can maximize performance and minimize injuries in U.S. workplaces. The research will focus on the occupational activities of workers in warehouses, and whether wearable technologies that track...
Crompton, Redbirds have won four in a row, in good form in tough MVC
Mary Crompton ’21 has had a love for basketball since she was a little girl growing up in Iowa. Now in her second year of graduate school and fifth year on the Redbird women’s basketball team, that feeling is as strong as ever. One of the team’s veteran...
