ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
illinoisstate.edu

Dr. Hendricks receives small external grant for IDEA research

On January 19, Dr. Michael Hendricks, the Department of Psychology’s Dr. Jordan Arellanes, and Chang Su-Russell, received $2,600 in research funds from The Society for the Teaching of Psychology’s Scholarship of Teaching and Learning Research Grant program. Their proposal, “An IDEA to Begin Cultivating a Collectivist Community on...
NORMAL, IL
illinoisstate.edu

MEMIC Safety Research Center selects Illinois State University team to study wearable technologies in the workplace

The MEMIC Group, specialists in workers’ compensation insurance, has awarded an Illinois State University research team $30,000 to investigate whether wearable sensors can maximize performance and minimize injuries in U.S. workplaces. The research will focus on the occupational activities of workers in warehouses, and whether wearable technologies that track...
NORMAL, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy