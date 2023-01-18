ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mirada, CA

Biola honors MLK’s legacy

Biola’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion department held a chapel on January 18 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Pastor Michael Field, a teaching and executive pastor of staff and ministries at Fellowship Monrovia Church, shared a message that called Biolans to reflect on King’s legacy and what can be done to tear down the walls which continue to divide the world.
MONROVIA, CA

