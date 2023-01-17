NEWARK, NJ — NJ Transit is expanding its Student Pass fare option in a pilot program to include eligible part-time students. For the first time, beginning with February passes, in addition to full-time students, part-time degree-seeking students taking at least two courses will also be eligible for the Student Pass fare, which provides a 25-percent discount off the already discounted monthly pass at participating regional colleges and universities when purchased on the NJ Transit mobile app. In addition, all students utilizing the Student Pass can save even more during the spring semester thanks to the return of the “buy three months, get one month free” Student Pass promotion. This cost-saving program is back by popular demand beginning with February passes for college students traveling to and from campuses for the spring semester.

