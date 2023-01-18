Israel’s Tahal Water Infrastructure Company Shutters with More than $100 Million in Debt

Read full article on original website
Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?
The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast. The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot...
California's plan to support millions of new electric cars is little more than a dream
California’s electric car mandate was always a shortsighted political statement with no feasible plan for the future. Given how frequently the state is already scrambling to keep its energy grid running, the state is all but admitting it itself. State leaders claim that running 12.5 million electric cars on...
The Largest Weapons Manufacturers Outside the US
For the first time in history, the world spent more than $2 trillion on its militaries in 2021. Most of that came from the $801 billion the United States spent on defense, more than the $777 billion spent by the next nine countries combined. With such a massive budget, the U.S. also has the world’s […]
Jim Rickards Says China's Population Decline 'Just The Start:' This Will Be An 'Epic Collapse'
Best-selling author Jim Rickards has warned that the declining population in China will be disastrous and has termed it an "epic collapse." “China's population fell in 2022. That's just a start. They will lose 600 million people by 2070. Those left will be older, and more subject to Alzheimer's and dementia. This will be an epic collapse. One more nail in the coffin of the omnipotent China myth,” Rickards tweeted.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
The war for talent has turned into a ‘war for skills’
“What a lot of CEOs and CFOs are grappling with now is the anticipation of this recession and continued inflation, and managing against those dynamics in an environment where we’re still seeing a lot of demand,” says Mark Elliott, CFO of the consulting firm Mercer, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC). “It doesn’t feel like a normal recession in that sense.”
Yunex Traffic Partners with LYT on Urban Mobility Transit and Emergency Solutions Throughout the Pacific Northwest
The two companies bring together leading AI and connected vehicle technologies to prioritize and optimize public transport, emergency, and other vehicles to enable shorter travel times, less congestion, improved air-quality, and more reliable mass transit. Yunex Traffic’s suite of solutions will leverage LYT.emergency, LYT’s next generation EVP which moves emergency...
Billionaire Venture Capitalist Predicts New Law Showering Billions On Clean Energy To Create World's First Trillionaire
Chances are, you saw headlines last week about Congress needing a 15th round of voting to elect Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. That’s a level of chaos and dysfunction that hasn’t been seen since 1923, which makes it all the more striking that the same legislative body was able to pass a $1.7 trillion law just days earlier — quietly, with little fanfare.
Up to 5,000 troops deployed to Davos World Economic Forum meeting
This year’s annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland – where hundreds of the world’s most powerful people are gathering this week – will be protected by as many as 5,000 troops from the Swiss Armed Forces. The meeting kicked off Monday and...
‘A significant moment for European solar manufacturers’: EU unveils Green Deal Industrial Plan
Following months of discussion and encouragement from the European solar industry, the EU has announced a multi-pronged scheme to drive renewable energy and clean technology development, with the aim of putting the European market at the forefront of the global energy transition. The announcement has the potential to prove a...
Supply Chain Collaboration Key to Making Chip Industry More Sustainable: Takeaways From SEMICON Europa 2022
Coming in the wake of the COP27, the Smart and Green Manufacturing Summit at SEMICON Europa 2022 (Munich, 15-17 November) had a timely focus on the semiconductor industry’s contribution to meeting the United Nations’ target of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. However, in an...
Greta Thunberg: It’s ‘absurd’ that we think the oil companies causing the climate crisis have a solution to it
Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, age 20 and arguably the face of a generation that wants to roll back decades of reliance on oil and gas by means of alternative energy sources, had a message Thursday as she mingled with the corporate and political bigwigs meeting in Davos, Switzerland: Stop listening to the companies responsible for “fueling the destruction of the planet.”
Biden Claims His Economic Plan Created 10 Million New Businesses, Most Small Business Applications in History
President Biden has come out with a statement claiming that his economic plan has led to the strongest two years for new small business applications in history, with over 10 million new businesses created in his first two years in office. He attributes this success to his plan to build the economy from the bottom up and middle out.
Poland reviews security after divers found near key port
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s prime minister said Thursday that the country was reviewing the supervision of its gas and oil installations and other strategic locations after a weekend incident in which three foreign divers had to be rescued from near a key oil port where they had no authorization to be. Premier Mateusz Morawiecki also said he had requested the secret security services to produce a detailed report on the incident. Police in northern Poland are facing questions over why they released the three divers rescued from near the Gdansk oil port without conducting a detailed interrogation of them. Security experts say the presence of the divers in the sensitive area of the Gulf of Gdansk last weekend raised concerns, given the high tensions with Russia over its energy deliveries. The divers had Spanish identity documents.
Executive Behind National Gallery of Canada Layoffs Is External Consultant Potentially Paid More Than Its CEO
The National Gallery of Canada’s interim chief operating officer and human resources director is being paid annual fees potentially worth up to a third more than its next chief executive and director. Outside consultant Tania Lafrenière is currently juggling the two leadership positions, being paid as much as $306,150 annually under interim director Angela Cassie, while also maintaining her own consultancy firm. By comparison, the last chief executive of the gallery, Sasha Suda, was hired at a salary range up to $210,800 in 2019. A job listing for a replacement chief executive and direction position was posted last fall with...
Oil retreats despite China demand, as U.S. data goes from bad to worse
Investing.com -- Is bad really good? It’s a question oil bulls had to reckon with as oil prices retreated from Wednesday’s highs reached on China’s bullish story as U.S. data on manufacturing to retail turned from bad to worse. March, the most actively traded contract on New...
