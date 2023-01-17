Read full article on original website
Is it Finally Time for Small Cap Value Stocks?
(1:15) - Lessons From, "The Case For Long-Term Value Investing”. (8:45) - Breaking Down Small Cap Value Stocks: Are They On The Rise?. (41:00) - Episode Roundup: VBR, AKA, VRTV, STRL, URBN. Welcome to Episode #313 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Buy These 3 Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2023?
Beta is a metric that measures risk and is used to compare the volatility of stocks to the broader market as a whole with the S&P 500 index having a baseline beta value of 1.0. Generally, securities with a beta below 1 have historically been less volatile than the market.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on technology boost, set for third week of gains
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday amid choppy trading as rate-sensitive technology stocks gained, and as investors were relieved that the domestic retail sales data declined less than expected. At 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was...
Best Stock to Buy: SoFi Stock vs. PayPal Stock
Investors have turned their attention to profits and cash flow as interest rates have risen. Does that give the edge to PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock or to SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock? This video will answer that question, so tune in to find out. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices...
1 Growth Stock Down 80% to Buy Right Now
Deutsche Bank analysts value the global space launch market at around $8 billion in 2022 and $35 billion by 2030, and Richard Branson's commercial satellite launch venture, Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ: VORB), wants to earn its share of that market. But it will be more difficult for Branson's brainchild to reach its full potential after a mission failure earlier this month.
The Best Stocks to Invest $5,000 In Right Now
The stock market has already marked its fair share of high highs and low lows in 2023, and we're not even a full month in. Still, great companies are making themselves known. While the current environment is tough on a day-to-day basis, for investors who intend to stay in the market for many years, right now is still a great time to invest in wonderful businesses for the long term.
First Week of WAL September 15th Options Trading
Investors in Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) saw new options become available this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 238 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the WAL options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
What Makes NatWest Group (NWG) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
This is Why KeyCorp (KEY) is a Great Dividend Stock
All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
Will Nasdaq (NDAQ) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 5.88%. Factors to Consider. Solid organic revenue growth, strong performance at index and analytics businesses and contributions...
First Week of PSTG March 17th Options Trading
Investors in PURE Storage Inc (Symbol: PSTG) saw new options become available this week, for the March 17th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PSTG options chain for the new March 17th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock
Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is likely to benefit from the strong business model, revenue diversification efforts and expansion initiatives. Also, the emphasis on sales-building initiatives to boost non-gaming revenues in Macau bodes well. However, a decline in traffic from pre-pandemic levels is a concern. Let us discuss the factors...
What Makes Calix (CALX) a New Strong Buy Stock
Calix (CALX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Factors Setting the Tone for Celestica (CLS) in Q4 Earnings
Celestica Inc. CLS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 25. Celestica estimates non-IFRS adjusted fourth-quarter earnings between 49 cents and 55 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 53 cents, unchanged in the last 30 days. This indicates growth of 20.45% from the year-ago reported earnings.
Will Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
