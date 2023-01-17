Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
1 No-Brainer Semiconductor Stock to Buy In 2023
When deciding what stocks to buy, investors often look for strong secular trends. Put another way, owning companies within industries that have long runways for growth ahead of them can be a smart place to put investing dollars. Few industries have a brighter future than semiconductors. It is almost impossible...
NASDAQ
1 Bargain-Basement Stock In Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Down 56% to Buy Before It Soars
There aren't many investors in the same league as renowned Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Since the so-called "Oracle of Omaha" took the helm of the multinational conglomerate in 1965, its stock has had an enviable average annual gain of 20%-plus and it has soared a mind-blowing 3,641,613% in total (through the end of 2021).
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
NASDAQ
Is Snap Stock a Buy Now?
After Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock shed 81% in 2022, and with its full-year earnings report slated for Jan. 31, it might be tempting to embark on a bottom-fishing expedition with the company. After all, value seekers are supposed to buy when there's blood in the streets, right?. The bleeding might...
NASDAQ
OneMain (OMF) Stock Jumps 5.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?
OneMain Holdings (OMF) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $40.50. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16.9% gain over the past four weeks. The performance...
NASDAQ
Qatar Investment Authority Doubles Stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS)
Fintel reports that Qatar Investment Authority has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 272,251,995 shares of Credit Suisse Group (CS). This represents 6.87% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 17, 2021 they reported 133,217,522 shares and 5.57% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
NASDAQ
Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On Martin Zweig - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. CLEARFIELD INC (CLFD) is a small-cap growth stock in...
NASDAQ
Best Dividend Stock to Buy? Verizon Stock vs. Intel Stock
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) give investors a healthy dividend yield plus a chance for capital appreciation. This video will answer which of these is the better dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 19, 2023. The video was published on Jan....
NASDAQ
Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Surges 7.7%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Customers Bancorp (CUBI) shares rallied 7.7% in the last trading session to close at $31.12. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.2% gain over the past four weeks. Customers Bancorp...
NASDAQ
Why Ally Financial Stock Is Soaring Higher Today
Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) have lost nearly half of their value over the past year as investors worried its automotive-heavy loan portfolio would be hard hit by macroeconomic trends. On Friday, the company reported results that suggest it is holding up a lot better than some had expected, and its share price surged. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, the stock was up by about 15.6%.
NASDAQ
What's Next For Alcoa After Tough Q4 Results?
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted a weaker-than-expected set of Q4 2022 results, weighed down by higher costs for energy and raw materials as well as sequentially lower pricing for both aluminum and alumina. While revenues fell 20% year-over-year to $2.66 billion, adjusted net loss came in at $123 million, or $0.70 per share. The company’s guidance for 2023 was also weaker than anticipated, with alumina shipments projected to stand at between 12.7 million to 12.9 million metric tons, marking a decline of about 0.5 million versus the last year partly due to curtailment at the company’s San Ciprián refinery in Spain. Shipments for the aluminum segment are projected at between of 2.5 to 2.6 million tons, as lower anticipated trading volumes are offset by higher volumes from the restart of the Alumar and Portland smelters.
NASDAQ
Will General Electric Stock Rise Post Q4?
General Electric (NYSE: GE) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, January 24. We expect GE stock to post mixed results, with revenue falling short but earnings above the consensus estimate. GE’s Aerospace business should benefit from a continued rise in travel demand. The company completed the spinoff of its healthcare business earlier this month. GE Healthcare is now listed on NASDAQ (GEHC), and GE owns close to a 20% stake in the healthcare arm. GE has already released preliminary Q4 results for its healthcare business, with sales rising 7% y-o-y to $4.9 billion and 2023 revenue growth projected to be between 5 and 7%. Looking at GE stock, it has more room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of General Electric’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
NASDAQ
2 Top Passive-Income Stocks to Own in 2023
Passive-income stocks are a proven way to cushion your portfolio against market volatility. What's more, top shelf dividend plays also tend to outperform other asset classes in bull markets. Not all dividend stocks are cut from the same cloth, however. The best passive-income plays -- defined as stocks capable of...
NASDAQ
Is FedEx Stock A Better Pick Over Its Peer?
We believe FedEx stock (NYSE: FDX) is currently a better pick over its peer UPS stock (NYSE: UPS), given its comparatively lower valuation of 0.5x trailing revenues than 1.4x for UPS. Although this gap in the valuation is largely justified given UPS’ superior profitability and lower financial risk, as discussed below, this valuation gap will likely narrow in favor of FedEx.
NASDAQ
Microsoft Stock To Edge Past Consensus In Q2?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. We expect the stock to top the consensus estimates of revenues and earnings. The company outperformed the street expectations in the first quarter of FY 2023 (FY July- June), with total revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $50.1 billion. It was driven by a 9% rise in productivity & business processes and a 20% growth in the intelligent cloud segments, partially offset by a slight decrease in the more personal computing business. We expect the same trend to continue in the second-quarter results.
NASDAQ
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
