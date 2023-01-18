ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fZi13_0kIY2XyP00

Two mothers have had enough of violence after Southwest Philly shooting left 2 dead 02:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.

Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.

Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same.

"Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."

It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents fear losing their children.

"Another mother's crying, another child is going," Gloria Williams said. "It's always something around here."

Williams lives around the corner from where a triple shooting left two of her neighbors dead.

Police say inside Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street two men and a woman were shot.

A 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman died from their injuries. The 20-year-old remains in the hospital.

Neighbors say the two men are brothers.

"Possible that she was collateral damage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very, very small, very very small area, the customer area of this Chinese takeout. So it's very very possible she was struck by stray gunfire."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G9IQe_0kIY2XyP00
2 people killed, another hurt in Kingsessing shooting: police 00:58

Now, police are investigating. They suspect one of the men may have been the target and the woman was a bystander caught in the crossfire.

"We found a total of 16 spent shell casings, eight spent shell casings were on the sidewalk right outside the front door of this property, the other eight spent shell casings were inside the takeout area where the two victims were laying," Small said.

"If nobody saying nothing it's going to continue and it just started," Williams said. "Summers not here yet, it's going to get worse."

Williams says in the years she's lived here several businesses closed due to the rising crime. The mother of five says she's looking to move out of the neighborhood.

"Cause it's too much violence around here and I have young kids," Williams said.

"It used to not be like that," Manira said. "I mean yeah you had your occasional shootings but not like this."

Manira, a mom of four says, she moved out of the area three years ago.

CBS Philadelphia reporter Nikki DeMentri: What do you think it would've been like if you stayed here and you didn't move away three years ago?

"To be honest, I really don't know. I wasn't gonna take the risk or take the chance," Manira said.

Police are looking for two shooters as the investigation continues.

The two suspects were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.

There is still no motive for the shooting.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for missing teen, woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police need your help trying to find two missing people in two separate incidents.Police are trying to find 16-year-old Shonda Freeman. She was last seen on Friday night in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2000 block of North Marshall Street.She was last seen in a black jean jacket, a yellow shirt and pants.Philadelphia police are also asking for help finding a missing woman.Tonya Alverez, 28, was last seen in the city's Stenton section on Tuesday.If you have any information on where Freeman or Alverez may be, please contact police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Officers shoot suspect during home invasion: New Castle police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – An alleged home invasion in New Castle County turned into an officer-involved shooting and one person at the hospital Sunday morning, police say. The incident happened around 2 a.m. on the unit block of West Minuit Drive in Manor Park.Officers responded to a call for a home invasion. When they arrived at the home, two suspects were brandishing firearms and refused to comply with the demands the officers gave, police say. Authorities then discharged their weapons, they say, striking one of the suspects.That man was transported to Christiana Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.  Police say they took the other suspect into custody and transported them to the New Castle County Division of Police Headquarters.The three officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave required by policies in place.If you have any information, New Castle police are asking you to contact them at (302) 395-8110 or by email at Justin.Breslin@newcastlede.gov or Eric.Christopher@newcastlede.gov.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Daily Voice

Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Teen wounded in Atlantic City shooting

An 18-year-old man was wounded in a daylight shooting Saturday. The shooting happened around New York and Sewell avenues just after 3 p.m., Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. His injury was not considered life-threatening. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 609-347-5766. Information may also be texted anonymously to...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Vigil to be held for clerk killed at Tacony gas station

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A candlelight vigil in memory of the clerk of a gas station where he was killed in Northeast Philadelphia is happening Sunday night.Siboram "Pat" Patro, 66, was shot and killed Tuesday morning at the Exxon gas station in Tacony.He was from India, just returned from a trip overseas and was concerned about the rise in crime in the city, ranging from carjackings in the parking lot to people attempting to break into gaming machines that are inside the store."He was just saying how he's scared to even smoke a cigarette out here anymore," a customer said."Just altogether a wonderful person," another person at the scene said.Surveillance video shows three suspects. Investigators say the trio broke into a back area where he was working, shot him and then took off with a cash register.The vigil will be held at the gas station on Torresdale Avenue at 6 p.m.On Thursday, the gas station announced that it will not be open overnight anymore.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police identify 2 killed in Kingsessing triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police have identified two people killed in a triple shooting that critically injured a third man in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood Tuesday night.Before 11:30 p.m., the two people were inside the Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street when they were shot.Police say 19-year-old Johron Jones, who lived on the block, was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead minutes later at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Kristie Manago, who also lived nearby, was the other person killed Tuesday night. Manago, 43, may have been a bystander and not an intended target of the shooters."Possible that she was collateral damage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said at the scene. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very, very small, very very small area, the customer area of this Chinese takeout. So it's very very possible she was struck by stray gunfire."Detectives later found 16 shell casings at the scene.Police are looking for two shooters as the investigation continues.The two suspects were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.Detectives are still investigating and the motive is unknown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBOC

Smyrna Police Arrest Man Wanted in Philadelphia

SMYRNA, Del.-Smyrna Police say that have located and arrested a man wanted on weapons charges from the Philadelphia Police Department. Smyrna Police detective reported being contacted by members of the Philadelphia Police Department Criminal Intelligence Task Force, who advised that they believed a wanted felon they were looking for may be in Smyrna. An investigation led to investigators setting up surveillance in the Hickory Hollow neighborhood of Smyrna where detectives confirmed that the suspect, Yasmir Stevens-Reddy, 20, was at a residence in the unit block of Zelkova Road. Stevens-Reddy was wanted on numerous weapons charges stemming from a shooting incident in the city of Philadelphia.
SMYRNA, DE
CBS Philly

New trial denied for woman charged as teen in mother's death in Lehigh County

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A woman convicted as a teenager in the murder of her mother almost eight years ago in eastern Pennsylvania has lost her bid for a new trial.Jamie Silvonek, who turns 22 next month, was 14 at the time of the March 2015 slaying. She was sentenced to 35 years to life after pleading guilty in Lehigh County to first-degree murder and other charges.A state Superior Court panel on Thursday upheld a lower court's refusal to throw out her guilty plea on the grounds that her legal counsel was...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

US Marshals: Wanted suspect arrested, charged in August murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - U.S. Marshals say they have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a Philadelphia man in Atlantic City in August 2022. Authorities say 48-year-old Kenneth Creek of Atlantic City was arrested early Wednesday morning by members of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and the Atlantic City Police Department.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Girl dies, man in critical condition after fire in Berks County: Police

READING, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire in Berks County killed a 13-year-old girl and sent a 63-year-old man to the hospital on Saturday morning, police say. The fire broke out on the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m.Authorities say that the girl was dead when firefighters entered the building. The man was transported to Reading Hospital and listed in critical condition.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Tacony gas station changes hours after employee killed in robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Northeast Philadelphia gas station won't be open overnight anymore after an employee was shot and killed during an armed robbery.Patro "Pat" Siboram, 67, was shot and killed on Tuesday at the Exxon gas station on Torresdale Avenue. Police say three men broke into a back area where Siboram was working, shot him and fled with a cash register.Workers at the gas station say the hours are changing and they may hire security.In the meantime, Philadelphia police will hold a community meeting Thursday night in Tacony to address concerns about crime.The meeting will include officials from the police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Attempted murder charge filed after man shot near Philadelphia courthouse

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal authorities say a man shot and wounded by a security officer outside the federal courthouse in Philadelphia was armed with two knives and has been charged with attempted murder and assault.The FBI said in a criminal complaint Wednesday that a private security officer contracted by the U.S. Marshals Service approached a minivan that was illegally parked outside the courthouse at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.Authorities said 44-year-old Anthony Lombardo of Bristol got out and approached the officer with a large kitchen knife in his hand. The security officer fired and Lombardo fell to his knees and dropped the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
114K+
Followers
25K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy