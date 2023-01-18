16 shell casings found after triple shooting that killed 2 in Kingsessing

Two mothers have had enough of violence after Southwest Philly shooting left 2 dead 02:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia left two people dead and one in the hospital fighting for their life. The shooting happened just before midnight Tuesday inside a Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue in Kingsessing.

Many neighbors CBS Philadelphia spoke with are frustrated and disheartened.

Two moms shared they've had enough of the senseless violence. One moved out of the neighborhood three years ago and the other is working on doing the same.

"Two mothers lost their children across the street from the neighborhood supermarket," Sharita Manira said. "It's just horrifying."

It's a mother's nightmare and in Kingsessing, too many parents fear losing their children.

"Another mother's crying, another child is going," Gloria Williams said. "It's always something around here."

Williams lives around the corner from where a triple shooting left two of her neighbors dead.

Police say inside Shangri-La Chinese restaurant on Chester Avenue near 54th Street two men and a woman were shot.

A 19-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman died from their injuries. The 20-year-old remains in the hospital.

Neighbors say the two men are brothers.

"Possible that she was collateral damage," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "Inside of the Chinese takeout is very, very small, very very small area, the customer area of this Chinese takeout. So it's very very possible she was struck by stray gunfire."

Now, police are investigating. They suspect one of the men may have been the target and the woman was a bystander caught in the crossfire.

"We found a total of 16 spent shell casings, eight spent shell casings were on the sidewalk right outside the front door of this property, the other eight spent shell casings were inside the takeout area where the two victims were laying," Small said.

"If nobody saying nothing it's going to continue and it just started," Williams said. "Summers not here yet, it's going to get worse."

Williams says in the years she's lived here several businesses closed due to the rising crime. The mother of five says she's looking to move out of the neighborhood.

"Cause it's too much violence around here and I have young kids," Williams said.

"It used to not be like that," Manira said. "I mean yeah you had your occasional shootings but not like this."

Manira, a mom of four says, she moved out of the area three years ago.

CBS Philadelphia reporter Nikki DeMentri: What do you think it would've been like if you stayed here and you didn't move away three years ago?

"To be honest, I really don't know. I wasn't gonna take the risk or take the chance," Manira said.

Police are looking for two shooters as the investigation continues.

The two suspects were seen running south on 54th Street. One was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and the other had a puffy jacket.

There is still no motive for the shooting.