Related
Alaskan Woman Told It Will Take Four Years To Replace Her Recalled Chevy Bolt Battery
In unfortunate news for one Alaskan Chevrolet Bolt EV owner, they have been informed that replacing their battery under recall will take around four years. A person wrote to InsideEVs explaining the predicament they have with their 2020 model year car residing in the remote Alaskan town of Sitka. Sitka...
This New Street-Legal Flying Car Can Take Off Like an eVTOL and Then Cruise the Highway at 70 MPH
California-based ASKA showed off its electric “flying car” with a full-scale interior mockup at CES last week. Unlike other flying cars entering the market, the AS5 looks and behaves more like a conventional eVTOL than a converted airplane design. “People were excited when they got behind the wheel and saw how easy it would be to drive and fly,” said Guy Kaplinsky, ASKA’s co-Founder and CEO. The company has established a Tesla-style retail store in Los Altos in Silicon Valley, and is taking preorders for the aircraft ($5,000 deposit, $789,000 retail). ASKA has a manufacturing center in Mountain View, Calif., where it...
A Tesla driver took a 6,392-mile road trip using Autopilot and Full Self-Driving software — there were some hiccups
Tim Heckman, a site reliability engineer, said the autonomous software is a "lifesaver" during long road trips, but also a "stressful drive" at times.
Washington Examiner
US Big Three auto companies commit to making cars that people don’t want
I grew up in a household with parents who were of the Greatest Generation. They lived and shouldered through the Great Depression, and then their lives and families were thrown into turmoil on Dec. 7, 1941. My grandfather worked for the War Department in Washington, D.C., and during World War II, my father served in the Pacific Theater.
insideevs.com
Watch Tesla Model 3 Attempt To Drive Through Deep Water
Today we came across a new video with a Tesla electric car that drove through the water that was covering the streets. The attempt completely surprised people that were reporting on the site about the flooded area, as it was not considered the right thing to do, not even in an electric car.
insideevs.com
New Tesla Supercharger Lot Design Makes It Easier To Charge When Towing
Tesla’s Supercharger network is arguably the world’s largest EV charging chain, with over 40,000 stalls globally that offer up to 250 kW of power. But it’s not perfect, and Tesla drivers who tow frequently know it better than anybody else. Traditionally, a Tesla Supercharger location has its...
Gear Patrol
Weber Wants Your Grill to Go Electric
Summer may still be a ways away, but it’s never too early to start planning your next backyard BBQ. Weber has long been a go-to name when it comes to grilling, with the iconic brand’s charcoal and gas grills being a constant fixture of American summers since the 1950s.
msn.com
The all-electric Pave 1 bike is designed for congested cities
Living in a highly populated city can get stressful when walking from one place to another. Thankfully, though, bikes and other modes of transportation can make maneuvering through the sea of people a bit easier. For many out there, an electric bike could be the solution to successfully navigating your way around the city. Pave 1 is an electric motorbike specifically designed for congested cities. The electric bike only weighs 100 pounds and can reach its maximum speed of 30 mph in just 3.7 seconds. Its performance hydraulic brakes are regenerative. The removable battery is placed under the foldable seat and can be charged using any standard outlet. Pave 1 can be fully charged in 3 hours, and when fully charged the electric motorbike can provide 65 miles of range in Eco mode. Pricing for the Pave 1 e-bike starts at $3,900. Learn more at pavemotors.com.
