Living in a highly populated city can get stressful when walking from one place to another. Thankfully, though, bikes and other modes of transportation can make maneuvering through the sea of people a bit easier. For many out there, an electric bike could be the solution to successfully navigating your way around the city. Pave 1 is an electric motorbike specifically designed for congested cities. The electric bike only weighs 100 pounds and can reach its maximum speed of 30 mph in just 3.7 seconds. Its performance hydraulic brakes are regenerative. The removable battery is placed under the foldable seat and can be charged using any standard outlet. Pave 1 can be fully charged in 3 hours, and when fully charged the electric motorbike can provide 65 miles of range in Eco mode. Pricing for the Pave 1 e-bike starts at $3,900. Learn more at pavemotors.com.

17 HOURS AGO