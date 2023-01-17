Read full article on original website
Older adults benefit when health care providers and affordable housing sites partner, finds research
Older adults benefit from enhanced partnerships between health care systems and affordable housing sites. These partnerships improve health care outcomes while reducing unnecessary spending and/or use, according to research published in Health Services Research. "The effect of the Right Care, Right Place, Right Time (R3) initiative on Medicare health service...
5 dental C-suite moves to know
Several dental companies have recently made changes to their C-suite leaders. 1. Dental partnership organization Salt Dental Collective appointed Dylan Bates its new CEO. 2. Tend, a tech-focused dental company, hired Cynthia Hiskes as its first chief people officer. 3. Holyoke, Mass.-based DSO Affinity Dental Management added Mariz Tanious, DDS,...
Introducing Age Tech to Retirement Daily
As you travel the longevity curve, you or your loved one reach a stage where frailty and loss of capacity lands in your lap. Retirement Daily is tackling this issue with hands-on research by financial planner.
Dr Ken Cohen Discusses the Role of Prior Authorizations in Value-Based Care
Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care, talks about the value of prior authorizations in different contexts, and how simplicity can benefit the process in some situations. Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care, talks about the value of prior authorizations in different contexts,...
Surprising results: Dental Care Alliance implements Overjet AI, shares insights
Dental Care Alliance, a DSO with more than 390 affiliated practices across 22 states, implemented Overjet’s artificial intelligence for radiographs and clinical insights into more than 120 offices last year. The FDA-cleared AI technology analyzes and annotates X-rays in real time to help quantify bone levels and detect decay and calculus. Their Chief Clinical Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, and a Hygiene Coach share what they’ve learned since adding the AI solution to DCA’s diagnostic workflow.
