Dental Care Alliance, a DSO with more than 390 affiliated practices across 22 states, implemented Overjet’s artificial intelligence for radiographs and clinical insights into more than 120 offices last year. The FDA-cleared AI technology analyzes and annotates X-rays in real time to help quantify bone levels and detect decay and calculus. Their Chief Clinical Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, and a Hygiene Coach share what they’ve learned since adding the AI solution to DCA’s diagnostic workflow.

20 HOURS AGO