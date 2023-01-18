Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting The Grave Site of Elvis at Graceland in Memphis TNEast Coast TravelerMemphis, TN
USPS Blocks Blue Mailboxes in Some Tennessee AreasBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMemphis, TN
Man Slashes Tires, Assaults Employee over wrong Dominos OrderAMY KAPLANMemphis, TN
Related
‘We threw three different coverages at him’: What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Memphis Grizzlies got all they could handle from Darius Garland and the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The game whittled down to a pivotal stretch where Garland was blocked twice - once driving to the basket with the Cavs clinging to a one-point lead, and another time as he was trying to save them on a game-winning 3-pointer. Both were short as the Grizzlies escaped with a 115-114 victory.
Report: Pelicans Frustrated With Brandon Ingram
NOLA.com reports some within the New Orleans Pelicans are getting frustrated with Brandon Ingram's toe injury.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Hakeem Olajuwon On If Shaquille O'Neal Played In Today's NBA: “He’d Be A Monster! Who’s Going To Stop Him?”
Hakeem imagines what Shaquille O'Neal could do in the modern NBA.
Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School
When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest. James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged. That was until ...
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Memphis after 48-point showing
Memphis Grizzlies (31-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (20-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on the Memphis Grizzlies after LeBron James scored 48 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 140-132 victory over the Houston Rockets. The Lakers are 9-16 in conference...
Cleveland Cavaliers head to Memphis for one-game road trip: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Cavaliers head out for a one-game roadtrip to Memphis to face the Grizzlies, who are battling Denver for the best record in the Western Conference. The Grizz are lead by super star point guard Ja Morant who can throw down dunks with the best...
Dillon Brooks blocks Darius Garland's last-second shot, Grizzlies tie franchise record win streak
Back and forth they went. Desmond Bane was knocking down 3-pointers and Ja Morant was slashing his way to the rim, but the Memphis Grizzlies couldn't quite shake loose early in the fourth quarter while Darius Garland made 3-pointers and dropping off assists to Evan Mobley for the Cleveland Cavaliers. It came down...
Morant, Adams, Brooks combine in last seconds for Grizzlies' 11th straight win
The Grizzlies tied the longest winning streak in franchise history by making the plays in the final seconds to edge the Cavaliers 115-114. Related story: Box score: Grizzlies 115, Cavaliers 114
Memphis basketball not among top three schools for Bronny James | Report
Bronny James has narrowed down his top three college choices but the senior guard and son of Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James reportedly doesn't have Memphis in the mix. According to the Los Angeles Times, James has decided on Ohio State, USC and Oregon for his top three schools....
NBA Star Undergoes Surgery For Significant Injury
Fans of the New York Knicks received devastating news on Thursday when an announcement came out from the team that a star player will be missing what is likely to be a significant amount of time after suffering a major injury.
The 1995 McDonalds All-American High School Basketball Team Was Stacked
The 1995 McDonalds All-American game featured some future basketball Hall of Famers.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Sabonis
Sacramento Kings star player Domantas Sabonis is side-lined due to a non-COVID illness. Another team member had to miss the game due to illness. Fans were understandably worried about his well-being and awaited word from the player’s loved ones. Domantas Sabonis’ wife, Shashana Sabonis, has not come out with any update on the media. His wife is a professional dancer who never misses a match to cheer on her husband. Recently, she also brought her son to watch his dad play. There aren’t many details available regarding the NBA player’s family. Therefore, we reveal more about his wife in this Shashana Sabonis wiki.
This Grizzlies-Raptors Trade Features OG Anunoby
Give the Memphis Grizzlies a lot of credit for building one of the best teams in the NBA. The Grit-and-Grind era feels like it happened an eternity ago. That’s because this team is significantly different than it was under the leadership of Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. In fact, it’s hard to believe it’s only been five years.
Complex
NBA Stars and Fans Weigh In on Video of 3rd Grade Basketball Players Taunting Opponents
A viral video of third grade basketball players taunting their opponents has sparked quite a polarizing response. The clip, courtesy of Courtside Films, focuses on Kason Angert and Zion Lancaster balling out for Team Charging during the Snowball Classic, but all anyone wanted to talk about was a brief portion of the nearly four-minute-long video where they taunt their opponents. People are shockingly more bothered by their behavior on the court than the fact that Lancaster is playing in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” like it’s no big deal.
LeBron James' Tweet About Bronny's Future Is Going Viral
Bronny James is making the most of his final high school season. LeBron James' oldest son has not decided on where he'll play next year, but has played impressively for his Sierra Canyon High School squad. On Thursday, LeBron made his feelings about his son abundantly clear when he ...
Comments / 0