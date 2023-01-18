MOLSON – The 19th Annual Northwest Ice Fishing Festival took place on Sidley Lake near Molson last Saturday with 85 adults and 12 youth angling for the top prizes. Chris Marcolin took home the grand prize in the contest in the adult division with a weight of 6.5 pounds. He won a $500 check and a $500 gift certificate from the Oroville Country Store. Coming in second was Dick Larson with 6.1 pounds of fish. He received a $300 check and also won the prize for “Oldest Fisherman.” Third place went to Patrick Young with 4.13 pounds. Young was awarded $200 in prize money.

OROVILLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO