JANUARY 18, 2023 — Since 1968, the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures (ITC) has provided a forum for the stories of Texas and Texans through educational and public programming, special events and exhibitions. In 2021, UTSA embarked on a robust community engagement process, ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning, to envision the next 50 years of the ITC and its continued place as a cultural resource for all Texans.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO