UT San Antonio

How UTSA built one of the nation’s most innovative technology hubs

JANUARY 18, 2022 — The quickly evolving nature of the high-tech industry creates unprecedented challenges for planning teams tasked with developing a new facility project. Innovation takes shape before anyone even steps foot on a vacant property. So how do experts build a state-of-the-art facility that meets strict security...
UT San Antonio

Cecilia Ballí hired to advance ITC as ‘Museum of the Future’

JANUARY 18, 2023 — Since 1968, the UTSA Institute of Texan Cultures (ITC) has provided a forum for the stories of Texas and Texans through educational and public programming, special events and exhibitions. In 2021, UTSA embarked on a robust community engagement process, ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning, to envision the next 50 years of the ITC and its continued place as a cultural resource for all Texans.
