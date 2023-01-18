Read full article on original website
Related
Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (five, eight, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-three) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Democratic attorney general runs for North Carolina governor
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced a bid for governor in 2024 on Wednesday, with the Democrat pledging to focus on public education, economic advancement and equality, and to provide a sharp contrast with a potential Republican opponent. “We’ll build a better and brighter...
Comments / 0