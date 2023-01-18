Data privacy and sustainability see increase in importance among Singapore consumers considering electronics purchases: YouGov report

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
technode.global
ForgeRock's David Hope on maintaining trust as enterprises use AI and more data-led online services [Q&A]
David Hope, Senior Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan at ForgeRock, discusses the trends driving innovation in the digital identity industry in a TechNode Global Q&A. He predicts that passwordless authentication and AI-driven access and governance will be key drivers for innovation moving forward. He also highlights the three...
consumergoods.com
Lowe’s Busts Through Data Silos With Digital Twin Traffic-Tracking Avatars
While digital twin technology has been implemented in the retail industry for years, many CPG and retail brands are just now beginning to understand the true potential, unlocking their transformative ability to leverage data in new ways. Lowe’s is just one company that has begun to utilize the digital capability,...
fintechfutures.com
The Nottingham names Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its first director of data strategy
Nottingham Building Society (NBS), also known as The Nottingham, has appointed Gareth Hagger-Johnson as its new director of data strategy, a newly created role. Hagger-Johnson will be tasked with developing a new data and insights framework for the firm and will take the lead on all aspects of data and insight management.
solarindustrymag.com
Enerflo Platform Integrates EagleView TrueDesign PV Solutions for Installers
Enerflo, a sales and install software platform for residential solar installers, EPCs and sales dealers, is offering EagleView TrueDesign photovoltaic design solutions for pre- and post-sale through the Enerflo Platform. Through a tech integration, Enerflo partners will be able to utilize EagleView TrueDesign to create install-ready accuracy at the pre-sale...
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
5 of the easiest online businesses to start in 2023
When deciding what type of business to start, look at societal trends and try to get ahead of them, an entrepreneurship professor said.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
Mobile Banking Apps: Current Trends and What the Future Holds
It's been over a decade and a half since the first mobile banking apps appeared -- around the same time that Apple released its first smartphone with a touchscreen and full internet access in 2007....
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The mega-cap tech trade that has dominated markets since the Great Recession will "underperform in coming years," Bank of America said.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach.
crowdfundinsider.com
Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO
Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
nexttv.com
NTIA Seeks Input on Data Collection’s Impact on Civil Rights
President Joe Biden's principal telecom adviser has launched an inquiry into the impact of data collection, storage and use on the civil rights of marginalized communities. As part of that inquiry, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) on Wednesday (January 18) asked for public comment on how “the ways in which firms collect, share and use data” — including for targeted online advertising — “can exacerbate existing structural inequities.”
technode.global
Singapore’s LingoAce aims to open a world of opportunities for children through tech-enabled, immersive learning [Q&A]
Singapore-based EduTech firm LingoAce aims to open a world of opportunities for children through tech-enabled, immersive learning, its founder and Chief Executive Officer said. “For today’s modern learners, I wanted to reimagine language learning and education through immersive experiences to nurture confident, next-generation multicultural communicators. “Our mission is to...
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
thebossmagazine.com
Creating The Best B2B Marketing Database
A B2B marketing database is an essential component to the success of your business. A good B2B marketing database will help you target your customers better, increase customer retention and improve customer satisfaction. A bad one can have the opposite effect. Your business will be limited by your ability to have reliable data stored in your marketing database, so ensure yours is solid and up to date.
