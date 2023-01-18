Read full article on original website
Related
MotorAuthority
2023 Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate debuts as the final DBS
Aston Martin is bidding farewell to its DBS nameplate, at least for the time being, and is doing it in the best way possible, by launching its most powerful regular production model yet. The British performance marque on Wednesday revealed the 2023 DBS 770 Ultimate, the flagship and final member...
BBC
Aston Martin: New jobs in Gaydon ahead of sports cars launch
Aston Martin is creating more than 100 new jobs ahead of launching its next generation of sports cars. The jobs for technicians will be based at the company's headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire. It will include an offer of full-time permanent employment to agency staff currently working at Aston Martin sites...
conceptcarz.com
Aston Martin increasing employment at Gaydon headquarters
Ultra-luxury manufacturer recruiting additional technicians to support its next generation of sportscars. Gaydon, UK: Aston Martin is increasing employment at its Gaydon headquarters with the creation of more than 100 jobs in its manufacturing facility as it prepares to unleash its next generation of sportscars. In the year the iconic...
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
First-Ever 2024 Ford Mustang GT Will Sell For An Insane Amount Of Money
The seventh-generation Ford Mustang was revealed late last year, but excited fans of the iconic pony car will have to wait for the 2024 model year to get their hands on one. However, as early as January 28, you could claim to be the owner of VIN 001 of the 2024 Mustang GT, as the very first model to roll off the line is being auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Leaks Months Before Official Unveiling
The next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT has been leaked via a post on Instagram. It's not clear what the original poster's relationship with Mercedes-Benz is, but they must have some affiliation with the brand as the photo appears to have been taken at an official presentation of sorts, explaining the poor quality of the photo.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Engine Up For Auction
While the majority of automotive auctions we come across pertain to entire vehicles, sometimes, those types of sales feature things like parts, accessories, and even entire engines. That’s true of this new listing over at Bring a Trailer, which is for an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 engine – the much-lauded supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant. For someone looking at a replacement for that same vehicle or perhaps an engine to stuff in something a bit older, it’s certainly an enticing offering that may even wind up selling for less than a brand new one straight from the automaker.
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Andrew Tate’s Luxury, Exotic Cars Have Been Seized
Romanian authorities took 15 cars from his Bucharest home…. According to several reports, Romanian authorities descended on controversial influencer and former professional kickboxer Andrew Tate’s home in Bucharest, seizing 15 of his luxury and exotic cars and other property. The reported value of the items seized was a whopping $3.9 million USD. That’s quite the haul.
Bentley Poaches McLaren Executive To Head Up Mulliner And Motorsport Divisions
Bentley has shaken up its motorsport and Mulliner divisions by appointing Ansar Ali, formerly of McLaren Special Operations (MSO), as the new director of both. This move comes as Bentley has recorded record-level demand for its one-of-a-kind vehicles in the past five years. Ansar Ali exiting MSO is a big...
Porsche, Recaro Selling Gaming Chair That's Limited To 911 Units
With a collaboration that commenced in the '60s with the 911, Porsche and Recaro share a passion and enthusiasm for sport, competition, and iconic design. Today, these firms join forces to bring us a limited-edition gaming chair that's claimed to bring 100 percent racing spirit even off the race track.
ktalnews.com
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale arrives with plug-in hybrid power, $44,590 price tag
Alfa Romeo’s limited U.S. lineup gains a new entry for 2024 in the form of the stylish Tonale compact crossover. Revealed in early 2022, the 2024 Tonale is now available for pre-order and has been priced from $44,590, including a $1,595 destination charge. That starting price is for the...
Replacing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Battery Isn’t Cheap
Do you know how much it costs to replace the Ford F-150 Lightning's battery? On that note, how reliable is the Ford F-150 Lightning? The post Replacing the Ford F-150 Lightning’s Battery Isn’t Cheap appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0