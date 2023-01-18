Read full article on original website
technode.global
Singapore cybersecurity firm Blackpanda closes $15M Series A funding
Singapore-based cybersecurity firm Blackpanda has raised $15 million in its Series A funding round co led by Primavera Venture Partners and Gaw Capital Partners. Blackpanda said in a statement on Wednesday the round will fund the expansion of its technology enabled cybersecurity services, including digital forensics and incident response. The...
technode.global
Ten Filipino startups complete the 917Ventures Accelerator Program by 500 Global
500 Global, a global venture capital firm, hosted Demo Day on January 18 in collaboration with the Philippines’ corporate venture builder 917Ventures, marking the culmination of a ten-week virtual accelerator program designed to scale ten 917Ventures portfolio companies. Held at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Philippines, Demo Day...
ffnews.com
Plug and Play China Launches Call for Global Startup Applications
Globally renowned innovation platform, Plug and Play China, has announced a strategic partnership with the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and launched a call for entries for the Elevator Pitching Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023). Now in its seventh year, EPiC, the Elevator Pitch Competition, organized by HKSTP,...
Reborn Coffee Ramps Up Southeast Asia Expansion Efforts; Forms JV With COLLECTIVE Wholesale Distribution Network
Reborn Coffee Inc REBN has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with COLLECTIVE PROJECT SDN BHD to establish an equity joint venture to expand and develop its coffee brand throughout Southeast Asia. COLLECTIVE owns and operates a wholesale distribution network with various specialty cafes in Malaysia. COLLECTIVE has been sourcing, roasting...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
JPMorgan claims entrepreneur Charlie Javice duped bank into buying $175M startup: suit
JPMorgan Chase claims it was duped by a 30-year-old entrepreneur who lied about the number of college kids who were using Frank — a financial-planning site that the mega-bank bought for $175 million. JPMorgan Chase alleges that Charlie Javice, who was featured on the Forbes “30 under 30” list in finance for 2019, led the bank to believe that Frank “was a business deeply engaged with the college-aged market segment with 4.265 million customers,” according to a lawsuit filed on Dec. 22, read. “Instead, it received a business with fewer than 300,000 customers,” according to the explosive suit filed in federal...
Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise to invest $2.5 billion in battery swapping network in Indian state
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - India's Maharashtra state on Tuesday signed a deal with Taiwan's Gogoro (GGR.O) and automotive system maker Belrise Industries under which the two firms will invest $2.5 billion over eight years in building battery-swapping infrastructure across the state.
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
technode.global
South Korea's PeopleFund raises $20M led by Bain Capital
PeopleFund Company, the South Korea artificial intelligence (AI)-based digital lending platform, has recently closed a $20 million funding round led by Bain Capital. PeopleFund said in a statement that this signals that the firm has secured additional runway to further scale its partnerships with domestic financial institutions amid global interest rate hikes and an economic downturn, which has ensued in a liquidity freeze in the financial market and startup industry.
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
technode.global
B Capital closes third venture growth fund at $2.1B
B Capital, a global multi-stage investment firm, has on Thursday announced the close of its third venture growth fund and related companion funds (together, Growth Fund III), with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $2.1 billion. Together, these funds position B Capital to leverage the firm’s growth investing capabilities across the...
CoinDesk
Latin American Web3 Infrastructure Provider Parfin Raises $15M
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Parfin, a Latin American Web3 infrastructure provider, has raised $15...
salestechstar.com
KSA Warehouse Automation Industry is Expected to Grow 3X, Generating USD ~1 BN by 2026F Owing to Rising of New Logistics Players, Saudi Vision 2030 and Investment in Transhipment Hub: Ken Research
The report covers Automated Sortation Systems Supplier in KSA, Automated Technology in Warehousing KSA, challenges in KSA Warehouse Automation Market, Competitors in KSA Warehouse Automation Industry, Demand for Warehousing Automation in KSA, Distributors in KSA Warehouse Automated Market, Emerging Companies in Warehouse Automation KSA, Fully Automated Warehouses in KSA, International Domestic Freight Forwarders in KSA, Investment in Warehouse Automation Startups KSA, KSA Automatic Guided Vehicle Market, KSA Autonomous Maneuverable Robots Market, KSA Hardware automated technology Market, KSA Logistics and Warehouse Robots Market, KSA Third Party Logistics Market, KSA Warehouse Automation End-User Industry.
Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
technode.global
Capital Square Partners and Basil Technology team up for $700M tech fund in Asia
Capital Square Partners (CSP) and Basil Technology Partners (BTP) (collectively the GP or the team), two Singapore-based private equity firms, announced Thursday a new partnership and the successful close of a about $700 million fund (CSP Fund II). In likely a first-of-its-kind transaction in Asia, CSP Fund II raised capital...
Grant Shapps eyes scheme to create 'Silicon Valley with a British edge'
Business Secretary Grant Shapps set out plans yesterday to create a 'Silicon Valley with a British edge'.
crowdfundinsider.com
Obligate Finalizes Seed Extension Round with Blockchange Ventures, Circle Ventures, SIX Fintech Ventures, Earlybird
Obligate, formerly known as FQX, announced it has successfully closed a seed extension funding round, “allowing them to scale their blockchain-based platform for bonds and commercial paper.”. Blockchange Ventures and Circle Ventures join initial seed co-investors Earlybird and SIX Fintech Ventures – “bringing the total seed raise to more...
theblock.co
Sequoia China and Dao5 back ZK startup Hyper Oracle
Zero-knowledge middleware developer Hyper Oracle raised a $3 million pre-seed round. The raise was co-led by Sequoia China and Dao5. Zero-knowledge (ZK) middleware developer Hyper Oracle closed a $3 million round co-led by Sequoia China's seed fund and Dao5. Foresight Ventures and FutureMoney Group also participated in the round, according...
TechCrunch
Indian food delivery giant Swiggy to cut 380 jobs
In an email to employees on Friday, Swiggy co-founder and chief executive Sriharsha Majety said the startup has advanced its plans for profitability and needs to make difficult decisions to conserve cash. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which was valued at $10.7 billion in a funding round in January last year, employs about 6,000 individuals.
