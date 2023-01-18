Read full article on original website
‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Swims Past $2B Worldwide – International Box Office
'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Swims Past $2B Worldwide – International Box Office

Refresh for latest…: It's now official, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water has become the sixth movie ever to cross the $2B mark worldwide. It is also the filmmaker's third to hit the milestone, alongside Titanic and the original Avatar. The mega-achievement was presaged ahead of the weekend with the global gross on the 20th Century Studios/Disney sequel now $2.024B through Sunday. That includes $1.426B from overseas turnstiles. This means that offshore, Way of Water has become the No. 4 title of all time, jumping past Avengers: Infinity War and behind only Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Titanic. This gives Cameron...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' tops $2 billion in global box office receipts
LOS ANGELES, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pricey movie sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" topped $2 billion in global box office receipts on Sunday, sealing its spot as another hit franchise for the Walt Disney Co (DIS.N).
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Sixth Film in History to Surpass $2 Billion Globally
After just six weeks of release, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has surpassed $2 billion in global ticket sales. It’s the sixth film in history — and first in pandemic times — to cross the coveted milestone, joining an exclusive club that includes Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Now, Cameron is responsible for three of the six-highest grossing movies of all time. He’s also the only director with three films to cross $2 billion. So far, “The Way of Water” has generated $598 million at the domestic box office...
B Capital closes third venture growth fund at $2.1B
B Capital, a global multi-stage investment firm, has on Thursday announced the close of its third venture growth fund and related companion funds (together, Growth Fund III), with aggregate capital commitments of approximately $2.1 billion. Together, these funds position B Capital to leverage the firm’s growth investing capabilities across the...
PCCW, HKT launch metaverse virtual world PCCW-HKT Futurera
Hong Kong-based PCCW and HKT (PCCW/HKT) have announced the launch of PCCW-HKT Futurera, a virtual world in The Sandbox metaverse, introducing over 20 missions for players, such as games based on popular ViuTV show “Be ON Game”, and serving as Hong Kong’s first metaverse staff recruitment to explore Web3.0 talent through gamification.
