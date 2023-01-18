Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
10 Fort Worth Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyFort Worth, TX
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?Jack BeaversFort Worth, TX
2023 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival Tickets on SaleSteven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Related
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
electrek.co
Chinese solar firm to open a US factory – a manufacturing win for Biden
China’s JA Solar, the world’s fourth-largest solar panel maker by capacity, is going to open its first factory in the US – a major win for the Biden administration, which has created a domestic clean energy manufacturing growth boom with laws passed late last year. Beijing-headquartered JA...
conceptcarz.com
Ford Announces New Solar Power Plant as Further Step Towards Achieving Ambitious Sustainability Targets
•New solar power plant in Valencia is further step towards Ford's target to be carbon neutral across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035. •Ford Almussafes vehicle manufacturing facility installed 2.8 megawatts of photovoltaic electricity power, increasing by 2.2 megawatts in coming months. •Expansion of current photovoltaic...
How to speed up the transition to green energy, according to leaders at Davos
Leaders at Davos say we need to pull the "lever" of government policy and give more incentives to switch to green energy.
The Least Reliable Cars in America
For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
Energy Ender: Biden Seeks to Phase Out Natural Gas
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
globalspec.com
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The mega-cap tech trade that has dominated markets since the Great Recession will "underperform in coming years," Bank of America said.
Carbon-Neutral Fuel Sounds Like Fantasy, Zero Petroleum Shows Otherwise
“I couldn’t wait to get my first motorbike, and in those days the world was worried about running out of oil, so I thought, If I ever get my license, I’m going to have to make my own fuel, by distilling ethanol,” recalls Paddy Lowe. “Jumping to now, it’s a different problem, but if I think back through my 40-plus years in motoring I’ve always had this sense of consuming something finite, that here’s this fuel that’s taken millions of years to make and I’m burning it up.”
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Construction begins on one of the largest solar projects in the U.S.
2022 saw a drop in solar funding, strong rise in acquisitions Mercom reports that it was the second highest year for solar mergers and acquisitions, with an estimated 66 GW of solar projects sold to new buyers in 2022. Ørsted to commence construction on 471 MW Texas solar project The...
conceptcarz.com
Hertz and Uber Expand Partnership to Bring Up To 25,000 Electric Vehicles to European Capitals
• European expansion will make up to 25,000 Electric Vehicles (EVs) available to Uber drivers to rent across Europe by 2025 – starting in London with the aim to expand to Paris and Amsterdam. •Builds on the existing partnership with Hertz in North America, where nearly 50,000 drivers to...
PV Tech
Mexico’s government approval for solar-plus-storage plant welcomed as shift in thinking
A state-owned solar-plus-storage project being developed in Mexico firmly establishes the shift in government thinking on energy storage, a local battery storage firm told sister site Energy-Storage.news. The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) last week conditionally authorised the construction of a transmission line for the Puerto Peñasco Photovoltaic...
teslarati.com
Tesla, Polestar EVs to be offered to Uber drivers in Europe
Hertz has announced its plans to provide up to 25,000 all-electric vehicles for rental to Uber drivers in European capitals by 2025. The program would offer popular electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3. The rental program is expected to start this month in London, and over 10,000 all-electric vehicles...
nextbigfuture.com
Diesel Truck Cost Versus Electric Truck Using One Truckers Claims
Nextbigfuture has to go into all the details of the costs (energy and maintenance) in order to address arguments against a transition over time from diesel trucks to electric semi trucks. This is one of the articles going over the information. A person who claims to be trucker in the...
PV Tech
Q&A: Aurora Solar on how AI-powered software can reduce soft costs for residential PV
Despite a slowdown in the deployment of solar PV in the US during Q3 due to supply chain constraints – which are expected to continue until the second half of 2023 – and supply bottlenecks, the residential market remained strong as interest from consumers to gain energy independence grows while retail power prices increase.
Shell to spend $450m on carbon offsetting as fears grow that credits may be worthless
The fossil fuel firm Shell has set aside more than $450m (£367m) to invest in carbon offsetting projects, and plans to buy the equivalent of half the current market for nature offsets every year, the Guardian can reveal. But a joint investigation by the Guardian, Die Zeit and Source...
Autoweek.com
Kleanbus Completes Its First EV Swap
EV startup Kleanbus completes its first diesel to electric bus conversion, designed to prolong the life of existing bus models in Europe. The company plans to offer EV conversion programs for a number of city bus models, promising costs amounting to one-fifth the price of a new bus. The UK-based...
Recycling Today
PyroGenesis signs emissions reduction contract with battery recycler
A company that develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and greenhouse gas emission reduction solutions, Montreal-based PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has announced that it has signed a contract with a North American lithium-ion battery recycler through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pyro Green-Gas. Under the scope of the contract, Pyro Green-Gas...
Comments / 0