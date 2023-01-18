ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source

When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
conceptcarz.com

Ford Announces New Solar Power Plant as Further Step Towards Achieving Ambitious Sustainability Targets

•New solar power plant in Valencia is further step towards Ford's target to be carbon neutral across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035. •Ford Almussafes vehicle manufacturing facility installed 2.8 megawatts of photovoltaic electricity power, increasing by 2.2 megawatts in coming months. •Expansion of current photovoltaic...
24/7 Wall St.

The Least Reliable Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands […]
globalspec.com

Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2

The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
InsideHook

Carbon-Neutral Fuel Sounds Like Fantasy, Zero Petroleum Shows Otherwise

“I couldn’t wait to get my first motorbike, and in those days the world was worried about running out of oil, so I thought, If I ever get my license, I’m going to have to make my own fuel, by distilling ethanol,” recalls Paddy Lowe. “Jumping to now, it’s a different problem, but if I think back through my 40-plus years in motoring I’ve always had this sense of consuming something finite, that here’s this fuel that’s taken millions of years to make and I’m burning it up.”
PV Tech

Mexico’s government approval for solar-plus-storage plant welcomed as shift in thinking

A state-owned solar-plus-storage project being developed in Mexico firmly establishes the shift in government thinking on energy storage, a local battery storage firm told sister site Energy-Storage.news. The Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) last week conditionally authorised the construction of a transmission line for the Puerto Peñasco Photovoltaic...
teslarati.com

Tesla, Polestar EVs to be offered to Uber drivers in Europe

Hertz has announced its plans to provide up to 25,000 all-electric vehicles for rental to Uber drivers in European capitals by 2025. The program would offer popular electric vehicles like the Tesla Model 3. The rental program is expected to start this month in London, and over 10,000 all-electric vehicles...
nextbigfuture.com

Diesel Truck Cost Versus Electric Truck Using One Truckers Claims

Nextbigfuture has to go into all the details of the costs (energy and maintenance) in order to address arguments against a transition over time from diesel trucks to electric semi trucks. This is one of the articles going over the information. A person who claims to be trucker in the...
Autoweek.com

Kleanbus Completes Its First EV Swap

EV startup Kleanbus completes its first diesel to electric bus conversion, designed to prolong the life of existing bus models in Europe. The company plans to offer EV conversion programs for a number of city bus models, promising costs amounting to one-fifth the price of a new bus. The UK-based...
Recycling Today

PyroGenesis signs emissions reduction contract with battery recycler

A company that develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and greenhouse gas emission reduction solutions, Montreal-based PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has announced that it has signed a contract with a North American lithium-ion battery recycler through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pyro Green-Gas. Under the scope of the contract, Pyro Green-Gas...

