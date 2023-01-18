Read full article on original website
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
New Features, Functionality of Fuuz SaaS Platform and Solutions Can Position Manufacturers for Success in 2023
New features and enhanced functionality added in 2022 will make it easier for manufacturers working with Fuuz to reach productivity and efficiency goals in the new year. Through its revolutionary Extended Platform as a Service (xPaaS) set of development and integration capabilities, Fuuz connects people, processes, machines and data with user-friendly, intuitive applications that empower teams at every level of the business and make life easier on the plant floor.
Arcserve Unified Data Protection 9.0 Boosts Enterprise Data Resilience
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Arcserve, the world’s most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data resilience against ransomware and disasters, today unveiled Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0. Arcserve UDP 9.0 is a single platform, centrally managed backup and disaster recovery solution that future-proofs every data infrastructure with robust protection for every type of workload. It combines complete data protection, Sophos cybersecurity protection, immutable storage, tape backup, and scalable onsite or offsite business continuity. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005331/en/ Arcserve Unified Data Protection (UDP) 9.0 is now available! (Graphic: Business Wire)
Azure OpenAI and ChatGPT services are now available to enterprise customers
In a nutshell: Microsoft is opening access to machine learning-based models for Azure customers, giving businesses and enterprises the chance to employ the world's most advanced (and talked about) AI services created by OpenAI research laboratories. Microsoft is continuing to turn its partnership with OpenAI into "live" commercial services with...
Intelliswift Software Acquires Global Infotech to Expand Digital Capabilities
Intelliswift Software, a leading digital transformation and talent solutions provider, announced that it has acquired Global Infotech (GIT), a consulting firm specializing in Salesforce development, business/product orchestration, enterprise IT integration, and testing. The acquisition reaffirms Intelliswift’s commitment to providing digital excellence through in-house CoEs (Centers of Excellence) for key technologies to fast-growing businesses and enterprises.
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’
Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Walmart, Salesforce Make Agreement - But Customers May Hate It
Walmart is joining the retail-as-a-service revolution.
Amazon and Microsoft’s big layoffs aren’t solving the talent shortage, EY CEO says
Despite historic numbers of layoffs, the pool of tech talent isn't as big as you'd think, says EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio. The boom of presumably now available tech industry workers either doesn’t exist or is just completely elusive to Ernst & Young Chief Executive Officer Carmine Di Sibio.
PreciTaste Launches Line of Plug-and-Play Products as They Expand Their Market-Proven Solutions
Company introduces new restaurant solutions to growing number of foodservice sectors. PreciTaste, an industry leader in smart software automation for restaurant operations management, is launching a line of off-the-shelf products that support the crew the moment they are plugged in: Prep Assistant, Planner Assistant, and Station Assistant. Previously focused on large-scale food chains, PreciTaste will now provide scalable foodservice solutions to mid-size QSRs and fast casuals, convenience stores and groceries with fresh food offerings, full-service restaurants, venues, and hospitality services.
Aidéo Technologies Adds to Revenue Cycle and Coding Expertise with Addition of Marcia Leighton
Leighton Joins Seasoned Revenue Cycle Management Team As Aidéo Prepares Expansion Into New Specialty Areas For Autonomous Medical Coding. Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today the addition of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Executive Marcia Leighton. With...
FieldRoutes Launches Mobile App to Deliver Sales and Service Functionality for Employees in the Field
New mobile solution helps employees sell, upsell, and provide superior service to customers. FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan company and a leading cloud-based and mobile SaaS provider for field service businesses, announced the launch of its new FieldRoutes Mobile app. The new app helps increase efficiencies and sales opportunities for field employees and sales personnel by providing the ability to immediately schedule, service, and sell to customers, all while in the field. Combining the power of the previously released PestRoutes® Tech and PestRoutes Sales apps, FieldRoutes Mobile simplifies the process of acquiring new business and servicing customers.
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
Microsoft to cut 10,000 jobs in March as tech firms, including Amazon, thin ranks
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs as it cited a post-pandemic shift in digital spending habits and weakness in the global economy. The tech group joined a list of US peers making extensive job cuts, including Facebook owner Meta, Amazon, and business software-maker Salesforce, who have scaled back on workforce expansions stoked by a pandemic-related boom in demand for their services and products that have lost momentum.
Quorum Announces New Sales CRM Mobile App
Placing the full power of Quorum’s Sales CRM solution in dealership sales team’s hands. Quorum Information Technologies Inc. , a North American SaaS Software and Services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and Original Equipment Manufacturers (“OEMs”) rely on for their operations, is pleased to announce the release of its new mobile Sales Customer Relationship Management (“CRM”) application.
Shadow acquires Android emulation startup Genymobile
As for Genymobile, the French startup has been around for more than a decade. It has specialized in low-level Android development. And in particular, it has developed a popular Android emulator so that developers can test their apps on multiple configurations and following different scenarios. Terms of the deal are...
Informatica Announces 2022 Partner of the Year Recipients
Twenty-plus categories recognize global and regional partners that best leverage Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud to help customers accelerate growth, and become more efficient, data-driven organizations. Informatica, the enterprise cloud data management leader, unveiled the recipients of its inaugural Partner Awards program. The awards highlight a diverse cohort of...
Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
