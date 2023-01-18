Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
CloudSmartz Lands Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners
CloudSmartz, whose Acumen360 software solution enables rapid digital transformation and revenue-acceleration solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its ambitious growth initiatives. CloudSmartz LLC., whose Acumen360 software solution enables rapid digital transformation and revenue-acceleration solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), landed...
T-Mobile Data Breach: You Could Claim Up to $25K — But You'll Need to Do it Soon
More than 76 million T-Mobile customers can claim part of a $350 million payout, after a huge data breach of personal information.
Wells Fargo could be shut down by federal regulators after costly $3.7 billion scandal
SAN FRANCISCO- Facing its fifth lawsuit in six years, Wells Fargo could be shut down for good after the bank's latest scandal. After federal investigations revealed "widespread mismanagement" that grieved 16 million consumer accounts, Wells Fargo was charged with the largest financial penalty ever.
4 Stocks With the Best Value to Buy Right Now
As inflation cooled down in December, marking the sixth consecutive month of slowing annual inflation, the market expects slower rate hikes ahead. Hence investors should consider fundamentally strong stocks Mosaic...
US Department Of Justice Says It Will Unleash Full Force On Illicit Actors In The Crypto Ecosystem
U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) will not only target hackers, fraudsters and criminals that mask their profits in cryptocurrency but also unleash its full force on illicit actors and entities that support cyber criminals. As Monaco addressed reporters, she also...
Largest US egg producer sees record profits amid price hikes
Cal-Maine Foods, the largest distributor and producer of eggs in the United States, saw record quarterly profits this year amid record sales.
Bank of America customers outraged after accounts drained without explanation
CHARLOTTE, NC. - The morning sun has barely begun to rise as a new wave of angry tweets and Facebook posts hit the internet. All across the country, Bank of America customers are waking up to discover that their accounts have been emptied or that funds have gone missing.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
California Egg Prices Reach All-Time Highs - Eggs in Short Supply
Eggs have been in short supply and have seen a significant price increase in California due to a bird flu outbreak that has killed millions of hens. This has left local grocers struggling to stock eggs that comply with California law, causing many shoppers to be shocked by the sudden spike in price. The average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California has jumped to $7.37, up from $4.83 at the beginning of December and just $2.35 at this time last year.
Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.
Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
swineweb.com
Argentine has announced a $3.5 billion compensation program for pork and poultry producers
The Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, announced the Argentine production strengthening program that compensates producers of pigs and poultry, both meat and eggs. which were affected by the increase in inputs (food) before the second soybean dollar release. The official announcement was made at the Estación Racedo, very close to Paraná,...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Texas residents' bank accounts.Photo byAnnie SprattonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The mega-cap tech trade that has dominated markets since the Great Recession will "underperform in coming years," Bank of America said.
CNBC
The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000
2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
37 million T-Mobile customers were hacked
T-Mobile said a "bad actor" accessed personal data from 37 million current customers in a November data breach.
AOL Corp
Egg prices soar nearly 60% as some retail locations see low supply
The cost of eggs stood out in Thursday's CPI report — rising 59.9% year-over-year and 11.1% month-over-month from November to December. This marked the largest monthly increase since April 2020 and the largest annual jump since September 1973, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
US hit 'turning point' with China: Intel CEO
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praises the CHIPS and Science Act for advancing the U.S. semiconductor industry to compete with China while at the World Economic Forum.
salestechstar.com
Persistent Announces Another Quarter of Consistent Growth with Revenue Up 32.8%
Reports 34.9% Y-o-Y PAT growth and declares Interim Dividend of ₹28 per share. Persistent Systems announced the Company’s audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022. Revenue (USD Million)
salestechstar.com
Tripleseat, the Premier Event Management Platform for Restaurants, Hotels, and Unique Venues, Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2022
Innovative software and commitment to exceptional customer service have contributed to success. Tripleseat, the premier event management software for the hospitality industry, announced that it has achieved double-digit growth in 2022. The company’s innovative software, which streamlines the event planning process for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, and its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, have contributed to this impressive growth.
salestechstar.com
inriver Strengthens C-Suite to Meet U.S. Growth and Global Business Momentum
PIM leader appoints industry veterans to CMO and CSO; continues strong momentum across industrial and brand manufacturing. inriver, a software company that powers the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced the appointments of industry veterans Brooke Cunningham to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brad Habansky to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The moves build on increased business momentum and expansion into the U.S. market, a result of the tremendous adoption of inriver’s SaaS-based PIM by global B2B marketing and sales teams.
