salestechstar.com

CloudSmartz Lands Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners

Ty D.

California Egg Prices Reach All-Time Highs - Eggs in Short Supply

Eggs have been in short supply and have seen a significant price increase in California due to a bird flu outbreak that has killed millions of hens. This has left local grocers struggling to stock eggs that comply with California law, causing many shoppers to be shocked by the sudden spike in price. The average retail price for a dozen large eggs in California has jumped to $7.37, up from $4.83 at the beginning of December and just $2.35 at this time last year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.

Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
swineweb.com

Argentine has announced a $3.5 billion compensation program for pork and poultry producers

The Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, announced the Argentine production strengthening program that compensates producers of pigs and poultry, both meat and eggs. which were affected by the increase in inputs (food) before the second soybean dollar release. The official announcement was made at the Estación Racedo, very close to Paraná,...
CNBC

The 10 best U.S. jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $100,000

2023 is kicking off with a tight job market, despite recent headlines of layoffs and hiring freezes. In December, the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5%, the lowest it's been in 50 years, while demand for labor remains high — which means that candidates have a better selection of opportunities to choose from.
AOL Corp

Egg prices soar nearly 60% as some retail locations see low supply

The cost of eggs stood out in Thursday's CPI report — rising 59.9% year-over-year and 11.1% month-over-month from November to December. This marked the largest monthly increase since April 2020 and the largest annual jump since September 1973, according to Steve Reed, an economist at the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).
salestechstar.com

Persistent Announces Another Quarter of Consistent Growth with Revenue Up 32.8%

Reports 34.9% Y-o-Y PAT growth and declares Interim Dividend of ₹28 per share. Persistent Systems announced the Company’s audited financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as approved by the Board of Directors. Consolidated Financial Highlights for the Quarter ended December 31, 2022. Revenue (USD Million)
salestechstar.com

Tripleseat, the Premier Event Management Platform for Restaurants, Hotels, and Unique Venues, Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2022

Innovative software and commitment to exceptional customer service have contributed to success. Tripleseat, the premier event management software for the hospitality industry, announced that it has achieved double-digit growth in 2022. The company’s innovative software, which streamlines the event planning process for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, and its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, have contributed to this impressive growth.
salestechstar.com

inriver Strengthens C-Suite to Meet U.S. Growth and Global Business Momentum

PIM leader appoints industry veterans to CMO and CSO; continues strong momentum across industrial and brand manufacturing. inriver, a software company that powers the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced the appointments of industry veterans Brooke Cunningham to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brad Habansky to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The moves build on increased business momentum and expansion into the U.S. market, a result of the tremendous adoption of inriver’s SaaS-based PIM by global B2B marketing and sales teams.

