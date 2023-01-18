Read full article on original website
Everise Repositions Branding to Cement Evolution as End-to-End Customer Service Player
Launches new corporate slogan “Champions of customer happiness” and brand video. Leading customer service company Everise announced today the launch of its new brand repositioning, which includes a refreshed visual identity and the new brand tagline, “Champions of Customer Happiness”. As of January 2023, Everise is...
Renfro Brands Taps TrusTrace as its Traceability Provider to Accelerate Sustainable Transformation
By leveraging the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands continues to facilitate compliance with current and future regulations to further drive positive impact in its supply chain. TrusTrace, a global SaaS company with a market-leading platform for product traceability and supply chain transparency in fashion and retail, announced that Renfro Brands, a...
A hiring manager explains the "coffee cup test" he uses in job interviews
A hiring manager, Trent Innes, who is also the CEO of a software company called Compono, explains that he uses the "coffee cup test" to determine who gets hired or blacklisted from his company.
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
5 of the easiest online businesses to start in 2023
When deciding what type of business to start, look at societal trends and try to get ahead of them, an entrepreneurship professor said.
Tech giants are shedding workers and real estate. Employees-turned-entrepreneurs could win big—and snag sweet offices
“Laid-off tech workers who choose to take control of their destiny and start companies” will be the year's big winners, predicts Jason Calacanis.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
Arianespace’s Chief Commercial Officer brings 20+ years global satellite commercial leadership
Arianespace has appointed Steven Rutgers to serve as its next Chief Commercial Officer. Steven Rutgers began his career in the space industry over two decades ago, working his way progressively through the ranks — initially as the international market and account manager with Inmarsat distributor Xantic in the Netherlands. He subsequently worked in Hong Kong, Dubai and Singapore with Stratos and Inmarsat, negotiating complex bids and supporting commercial development.
IMS/OMS Leader Linnworks Appoints Retail & Supply Chain Technology Leader Chris Timmer as New CEO to Accelerate Company’s Next Stage of Growth
Experienced software and supply chain management leader brings a track record of success to accelerate Linnworks’ growth. Linnworks, the leading global provider of e-commerce enablement and operations management software solutions to omnichannel sellers, announced that the company has appointed retail, technology and supply chain industry leader Chris Timmer as its new chief executive officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Timmer will also join Linnworks’ board of directors.
PYMNTS Intelligence: How SMBs Can Use Payments Innovation to Spur Growth
Whatever challenges they may be facing, small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) undoubtedly have a powerful ally in consumers. A survey from American Express and PayPal and conducted by studioID’s Retail Dive on what shoppers want found that 94% said SMBs play a vital role in a community, and 39% said these businesses offer better customer experiences than larger brands.
FourKites Bolsters its Management Team with Supply Chain Industry Veterans
Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announces it has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success. FourKites’ leadership position, rapid growth and momentum in the supply chain visibility market continue to make it a destination for top talent in the industry.
Rackspace Technology Announces Rapid Global Expansion of Services and Solutions for Google Cloud
Expanded long-term 360-degree relationship includes services and solutions that drive customer value, innovation, and sales opportunities while strengthening go-to-market relationship. Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced an expanded, long-term strategic partnership with Google Cloud with a focus on helping customers accelerate their digital transformations and adoption...
Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification
Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance. Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy. SOC 2 Type II is established by...
Veritonic Expands Sales and Product Teams to Meet Increased Demand for Audio Intelligence
Veritonic, the industry’s comprehensive audio research and analytics platform, announced today a number of new hires that bolster their commitment to providing best-in-class data and technology to brands, agencies, and platforms around the world that are leveraging audio as part of their marketing strategy. “We are excited to announce...
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
Pipedrive Reveals Its Evolved Customer-Driven 2023 Product Roadmap to Help Small Businesses Grow
Small businesses seek automated and customizable solutions for revenue growth during economic downturn. Pipedrive, the global sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today reveals its enhanced product roadmap for 2023. The roadmap is fully driven by understanding our customers’ needs through a variety of touch points, including feedback received from an internal program “The Voice of Customer”. As a result, Pipedrive 2023 product updates focus on the real needs of sales professionals, further boosting small business’ revenue growth, despite uncertainty during the recession.
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
Extensiv Releases 7th Annual State of Third-Party Logistics Industry Report
Warehouse Space Constraints, Industry Consolidation, and Ongoing Labor Crises Driving 3PLs to Automate and Innovate. Extensiv delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management released its seventh annual State of the Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Industry Report, highlighting best practices and key trends for companies in the supply chain and logistics industry. This year’s report details market shifts, automation trends, fulfillment innovations, the state of 4PLs, and customer service opportunities to help 3PLs best respond to developments in warehousing, shipping, fulfillment, and overall supply chain management.
Aidéo Technologies Adds to Revenue Cycle and Coding Expertise with Addition of Marcia Leighton
Leighton Joins Seasoned Revenue Cycle Management Team As Aidéo Prepares Expansion Into New Specialty Areas For Autonomous Medical Coding. Aidéo Technologies – a leader in AI-enabled automation technology for the healthcare industry – announced today the addition of Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Executive Marcia Leighton. With...
