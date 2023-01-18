ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IMS/OMS Leader Linnworks Appoints Retail & Supply Chain Technology Leader Chris Timmer as New CEO to Accelerate Company’s Next Stage of Growth

By STS News Desk
salestechstar.com
 2 days ago
salestechstar.com

BigCommerce Taps Technology and Ecommerce Veteran Mark Adams to Lead EMEA Growth

Former Attraqt CEO returns to BigCommerce to take EMEA to the next level of enterprise growth and accelerate path to profitability. BigCommerce, a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, announced that ecommerce industry veteran Mark Adams will join the company as senior vice president and general manager for EMEA.
salestechstar.com

Nextbite Names Former Overstock CPO as Chief Digital Officer to Accelerate Innovation of its Restaurant Virtual Brand Offerings

Silicon Valley veteran Vikram Raghavan brings ecommerce success to Nextbite. Nextbite, a leader in digital-first restaurant solutions, announced that Silicon Valley veteran and innovator Vikram Raghavan has joined the firm as Chief Digital Officer. Former Chief Product Officer for Overstock and Chief Technology Officer for C3 (Creating Culinary Communities), Raghavan brings extensive technology, ecommerce and virtual brand expertise to Nextbite. In this new role, he will focus on innovating with strategic digital marketing and related technology.
salestechstar.com

Calabrio Appoints Kevin M. Jones as CEO to Lead the Company in its Next Stage of Growth

Calabrio, the workforce performance company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Jones as CEO. Jones succeeds Tom Goodmanson, Calabrio’s current CEO who is leaving after successfully leading the company for the past 15 years. Goodmanson is stepping down to pursue new ventures after growing the company to...
salestechstar.com

Venti Technologies Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Appointments to Accelerate Growth

Venti Technologies, the world leader in autonomous supply chain logistics, has appointed two senior leaders to power growth. Roy Quek is advising the company on its market expansion and fast-build strategies. He brings a proven track record as a South East Asian government and business leader, successful private investor, and valued advisor to major private equity and venture capital funds.
salestechstar.com

Contrast Security Hires Andrew Vallila as its New CRO

Successful sales executive will leverage extensive background in cybersecurity revenue to lead sales and expand growth. Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, announced the appointment of Andrew (Andy) Vallila as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Vallila...
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
crowdfundinsider.com

Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO

Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
salestechstar.com

FourKites Bolsters its Management Team with Supply Chain Industry Veterans

Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announces it has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success. FourKites’ leadership position, rapid growth and momentum in the supply chain visibility market continue to make it a destination for top talent in the industry.
salestechstar.com

ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development

ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
salestechstar.com

inriver Strengthens C-Suite to Meet U.S. Growth and Global Business Momentum

PIM leader appoints industry veterans to CMO and CSO; continues strong momentum across industrial and brand manufacturing. inriver, a software company that powers the entire product journey with revenue-driving product information management (PIM) across every customer touchpoint, announced the appointments of industry veterans Brooke Cunningham to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Brad Habansky to Chief Sales Officer (CSO). The moves build on increased business momentum and expansion into the U.S. market, a result of the tremendous adoption of inriver’s SaaS-based PIM by global B2B marketing and sales teams.
salestechstar.com

Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners

Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
salestechstar.com

CloudSmartz Lands Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners

CloudSmartz, whose Acumen360 software solution enables rapid digital transformation and revenue-acceleration solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its ambitious growth initiatives. CloudSmartz LLC., whose Acumen360 software solution enables rapid digital transformation and revenue-acceleration solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), landed...
salestechstar.com

Everise Repositions Branding to Cement Evolution as End-to-End Customer Service Player

Launches new corporate slogan “Champions of customer happiness” and brand video. Leading customer service company Everise announced today the launch of its new brand repositioning, which includes a refreshed visual identity and the new brand tagline, “Champions of Customer Happiness”. As of January 2023, Everise is...
salestechstar.com

Tripleseat, the Premier Event Management Platform for Restaurants, Hotels, and Unique Venues, Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2022

Innovative software and commitment to exceptional customer service have contributed to success. Tripleseat, the premier event management software for the hospitality industry, announced that it has achieved double-digit growth in 2022. The company’s innovative software, which streamlines the event planning process for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, and its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, have contributed to this impressive growth.
salestechstar.com

Renfro Brands Taps TrusTrace as its Traceability Provider to Accelerate Sustainable Transformation

By leveraging the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands continues to facilitate compliance with current and future regulations to further drive positive impact in its supply chain. TrusTrace, a global SaaS company with a market-leading platform for product traceability and supply chain transparency in fashion and retail, announced that Renfro Brands, a...
The Associated Press

Jam City Elevates Co-Founder, President And COO Josh Yguado To CEO

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Today, leading mobile entertainment company Jam City announced that co-founder, COO and President, Josh Yguado has been elevated to CEO, where he will oversee the company’s continued growth. In addition, SeungWon Lee, Chairman of the Board of Jam City and President, Global HQ of Netmarble Corporation, has been elevated to Executive Chairman of Jam City. In conjunction, the company announced that current Jam City co-founder and CEO, Chris DeWolfe, and co-founder and CTO, Aber Whitcomb, have departed to start a new social platform called Plai Labs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005239/en/ Jam City Co-Founder, President and COO Josh Yguado is appointed as CEO of the leading mobile game entertainment company. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Cyngn Announces Sales Veteran in Automated Robotics, Chris Wright, as Head of Sales

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial and commercial applications, today announced the appointment of Chris Wright as Head of Sales. Wright has over 30 years of experience in sales, bringing a wealth of knowledge and industry expertise in both robotics and manufacturing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005098/en/ Cyngn Head of Sales: Chris Wright (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 19, 2023-- Leap, a leading energy market access provider, has once again been recognized on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Global Cleantech 100, an annual list of the most innovative and promising companies that will take us from commitments to actions in our efforts to reach net-zero. This is Leap’s fourth consecutive year on the list, having been selected as Cleantech 100 Early Stage Company of the Year in 2020 and included on the Global Cleantech 100 list in 2021 and 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230119005551/en/ Leap Recognized as 2023 Global Cleantech 100 Company (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
salestechstar.com

Panaya Launches an Advanced Partnership Program to Drive Growth and Enable Partner Success

Panaya’s brand-new global partnership program is designed to provide a deeper and more accessible range of skills, solutions, and incentives for channel partners. Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence. and Testing for ERP and Enterprise Cloud Applications, announced a new Partnership Program in response to ongoing growth within its partner network over the past year. The new program will arm strategic and digital transformation-focused partners with the right tools and skills to support their customers and capitalize on the demand for business transformation projects in the ERP and CRM markets.

