Warehouse Space Constraints, Industry Consolidation, Labor Crises Drive 3PLs to Automate
Despite facing continued challenges of capacity constraints, labor shortages and rising operational costs, 94% of third-party logistics (3PL) providers reported an increase in sales within their last measurement period, an increase from the 88% who reported the same in 2021. “The growth of 3PLs and the acceleration of 4PL business...
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
Citi is ordering its low-performing remote workers back to the office. That could be a bad sign for quiet quitters.
Low-performing hybrid workers are brought back to the office for coaching, Citi CEO Jane Fraser said. While Citibank promotes flexible work arrangements, workers who aren’t performing well when at home will be ordered back to their cubicles, CEO Jane Fraser told Bloomberg’s David Westin at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
salestechstar.com
KSA Warehouse Automation Industry is Expected to Grow 3X, Generating USD ~1 BN by 2026F Owing to Rising of New Logistics Players, Saudi Vision 2030 and Investment in Transhipment Hub: Ken Research
The report covers Automated Sortation Systems Supplier in KSA, Automated Technology in Warehousing KSA, challenges in KSA Warehouse Automation Market, Competitors in KSA Warehouse Automation Industry, Demand for Warehousing Automation in KSA, Distributors in KSA Warehouse Automated Market, Emerging Companies in Warehouse Automation KSA, Fully Automated Warehouses in KSA, International Domestic Freight Forwarders in KSA, Investment in Warehouse Automation Startups KSA, KSA Automatic Guided Vehicle Market, KSA Autonomous Maneuverable Robots Market, KSA Hardware automated technology Market, KSA Logistics and Warehouse Robots Market, KSA Third Party Logistics Market, KSA Warehouse Automation End-User Industry.
salestechstar.com
Replicant Announces Top 50 Customer Service Innovators for 2023
For the Second Year in a Row the List Honors Bold Leaders who Inspire their Teams & Push Boundaries. Replicant, the leader in the Contact Center Automation market, unveils its annual list of the top 50 most innovative leaders in the contact center space. These contact center leaders demonstrated courage as they led their teams through crises, adapted to a rapidly changing market and transformed their operations with emerging technologies. Despite unpredictable call volumes, economic uncertainty and global hiring challenges, these innovators found solutions to their problems and always put their customers front and center.
salestechstar.com
IMS/OMS Leader Linnworks Appoints Retail & Supply Chain Technology Leader Chris Timmer as New CEO to Accelerate Company’s Next Stage of Growth
Experienced software and supply chain management leader brings a track record of success to accelerate Linnworks’ growth. Linnworks, the leading global provider of e-commerce enablement and operations management software solutions to omnichannel sellers, announced that the company has appointed retail, technology and supply chain industry leader Chris Timmer as its new chief executive officer to lead the company through its next stage of growth. Timmer will also join Linnworks’ board of directors.
salestechstar.com
LTK Releases 2023 State of Creator Guided Shopping Trends Report
Creators become pivotal across marketing channels as sales from short-form video triple, influencer-generated content outperforms and consumers prefer authenticity. Over the past year the influencer marketing industry remained resilient and continued to grow in its role and impact for marketers, reaching an estimated value of $16.4 billion1. And, in 2023, the creator marketing industry shows no signs of slowing down. LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform and global creator marketing platform, released its State of Creator Guided Shopping Trends Report to help brands as they look to harness the power of creators to grow their business.
salestechstar.com
Renfro Brands Taps TrusTrace as its Traceability Provider to Accelerate Sustainable Transformation
By leveraging the TrusTrace platform, Renfro Brands continues to facilitate compliance with current and future regulations to further drive positive impact in its supply chain. TrusTrace, a global SaaS company with a market-leading platform for product traceability and supply chain transparency in fashion and retail, announced that Renfro Brands, a...
salestechstar.com
Venti Technologies Strengthens Leadership Team With Two Appointments to Accelerate Growth
Venti Technologies, the world leader in autonomous supply chain logistics, has appointed two senior leaders to power growth. Roy Quek is advising the company on its market expansion and fast-build strategies. He brings a proven track record as a South East Asian government and business leader, successful private investor, and valued advisor to major private equity and venture capital funds.
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
salestechstar.com
CGI Strengthens Its Partnership With Sap, Adding “RISE With SAP” to Its End-To-End Services Portfolio
CGI announced it is strengthening its long-standing global partnership with SAP by adding RISE with SAP to its portfolio of services in Canada, which already includes S/4HANA. The RISE with SAP certification enables CGI to accelerate clients’ transitions to the cloud. With this new certification, CGI is well positioned to modernize ERP solutions for a broader segment of the market and offer enhanced end-to-end capabilities for its clients, allowing them to focus on their holistic digitization and accelerate business outcomes.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
salestechstar.com
Indeavor Leads Vertical Solution Market With SOC 2 Type II Certification
Indeavor, industry-leader in People Operations & Workforce Management announces achievement SOC 2 Type II compliance. Indeavor’s SOC2 Type II audit was conducted by an independent, third party, confirming adherence to the most industry-accepted standard for Security, Availability, Confidentiality, Processing Integrity and Privacy. SOC 2 Type II is established by...
salestechstar.com
FourKites Bolsters its Management Team with Supply Chain Industry Veterans
Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announces it has strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success. FourKites’ leadership position, rapid growth and momentum in the supply chain visibility market continue to make it a destination for top talent in the industry.
salestechstar.com
Retool Welcomes Mark Schaaf as its First COO
Retool, a software development platform, announced that Mark Schaaf has joined the company as its first Chief Operating Officer (COO). With over two decades of experience in the tech industry, including chapters as CTO at Instacart and Thumbtack, and as Senior Engineering Director at Google, Mark brings a uniquely technical perspective to the role.
salestechstar.com
Nasuni Appoints Pete Agresta as Chief Revenue Officer
File Data Services Leader Adds Former Pure Storage Sales Executive for Next Stage of Growth. Nasuni Corporation, a leading provider of file data services, today announced the company has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Pete Agresta to the position of chief revenue officer (CRO). In this role, Agresta will oversee Nasuni’s worldwide sales organization as well as strategic alliances and channel programs to expand and scale the company’s global revenue-generating activities.
salestechstar.com
ContractSafe Receives Growth Investment from Five Elms Capital to Fuel Team Expansion and Product Development
ContractSafe, a leading cloud-based contract management platform, announced a $27.5mm strategic growth investment from Five Elms Capital. The investment and partnership will enable ContractSafe to scale its team and release additional products and features designed to streamline contract management for businesses. Five Elms’ investment marks the company’s first institutional capital raise since it was founded seven years ago.
salestechstar.com
Tripleseat, the Premier Event Management Platform for Restaurants, Hotels, and Unique Venues, Achieves Double-Digit Growth in 2022
Innovative software and commitment to exceptional customer service have contributed to success. Tripleseat, the premier event management software for the hospitality industry, announced that it has achieved double-digit growth in 2022. The company’s innovative software, which streamlines the event planning process for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, and its commitment to providing exceptional customer service, have contributed to this impressive growth.
salestechstar.com
CloudSmartz Lands Growth Funding from Decathlon Capital Partners
CloudSmartz, whose Acumen360 software solution enables rapid digital transformation and revenue-acceleration solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners to support its ambitious growth initiatives. CloudSmartz LLC., whose Acumen360 software solution enables rapid digital transformation and revenue-acceleration solutions for Communications Service Providers (CSPs), landed...
