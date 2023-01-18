Creators become pivotal across marketing channels as sales from short-form video triple, influencer-generated content outperforms and consumers prefer authenticity. Over the past year the influencer marketing industry remained resilient and continued to grow in its role and impact for marketers, reaching an estimated value of $16.4 billion1. And, in 2023, the creator marketing industry shows no signs of slowing down. LTK, the creator-guided shopping platform and global creator marketing platform, released its State of Creator Guided Shopping Trends Report to help brands as they look to harness the power of creators to grow their business.

