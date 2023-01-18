Blueprint Software Systems Strategic Technology Collaboration with Microsoft Enables Companies to Migrate from Legacy RPA Tools to Microsoft Power Automate for Desktop

Read full article on original website
Related
nextbigfuture.com
Microsoft $10 Billion into OpenAI and ChatGPT is AI IPhone Moment
Fortune and others are reporting that Microsoft will close a $10 billion investment deal into the artificial intelligence startup before the end of this month. This is discussed in the All-in-Pod cast. The deal will have a unique structure in that Microsoft will get 49% of the company but 75% of future profits.
Why IBM is no longer interested in breaking patent records–and how it plans to measure innovation in the age of open source and quantum computing
Director of IBM Research Darío Gil says open innovation will catalyze advances in fields such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence. For 29 years straight, IBM has led the United States in minting patents, at its peak filing over 10,000 US patent applications in a single year for innovations ranging from the ATM to e-commerce, two-nanometer chips, and quantum computing. It’s been an amazing run–but the new IBM is ready for new challenges.
salestechstar.com
Blackbird.AI Launches Global Alliance Program to Bring Narrative & Risk Intelligence to Top Social and Media Technology Partners
Leading Narrative and Risk Intelligence Company Makes Cutting-Edge Analytics Platform Available to Partners Around the World. Blackbird.AI, a global leader in AI-driven narrative analytics and risk intelligence, is pleased to announce the launch of its Global Alliance Program to provide the capabilities of its world-class solutions to a network of partners comprised of market leaders in data science, social and broadcast intelligence, risk management & consulting.
salestechstar.com
3Cloud, the Leading Microsoft Azure Services Partner, Acquires Manila-Based PGSI to Extend Global Delivery Capabilities
3Cloud, LLC. (“3Cloud”) announced that it has entered a non-binding letter of intent (“LOI”) to acquire People Global Solutions Inc., (“PGSI”). PGSI, headquartered in Makati City, Philippines, operates a Global Delivery Center exclusively for 3Cloud offering Azure consulting services in Application Modernization and Data Platform. With the acquisition of PGSI, 3Cloud will expand its international reach and formalize a partnership that has provided quality global delivery to clients.
salestechstar.com
Rackspace Technology Announces Rapid Global Expansion of Services and Solutions for Google Cloud
Expanded long-term 360-degree relationship includes services and solutions that drive customer value, innovation, and sales opportunities while strengthening go-to-market relationship. Rackspace Technology, a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced an expanded, long-term strategic partnership with Google Cloud with a focus on helping customers accelerate their digital transformations and adoption...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
World’s first AI interns hired in US for three-month trial job alongside 106 humans
THE WORLD'S first artificial intelligence-powered interns have just been hired for a three-month stint. Tech marketing agency Codeword is onboarding two AI interns to complete dull yet necessary tasks, Global News Wire reported. The AI interns, who named themselves Aiden and Aiko, will be joining Codeword's team of 106 humans.
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
abovethelaw.com
ChatGPT -- Are The Robots Finally Here?
There has been much chatter about robots coming to take away jobs — including the jobs of lawyers. Last year, I wrote the article The Robots Are(n’t) Coming, in which I argued that technologies will evolve and help attorneys be better at their jobs. In the past few weeks, we may have taken a giant leap forward in the evolutionary path.
Marc Benioff may be right that Salesforce's young, remote employees are hurting the company's productivity. But it's not their fault.
Benioff dismissed remote workers as less productive, but experts in remote work say the way workers are trained and managed can affect that.
Google boss Sundar Pichai tells staff they can work from home to process the 'difficult news' of the company's mass layoffs
Pichai asked staff to "take good care" of themselves, after announcing that the company was laying off 6% of its staff in a memo.
Citi is ordering its low-performing remote workers back to the office. That could be a bad sign for quiet quitters.
Low-performing hybrid workers are brought back to the office for coaching, Citi CEO Jane Fraser said. While Citibank promotes flexible work arrangements, workers who aren’t performing well when at home will be ordered back to their cubicles, CEO Jane Fraser told Bloomberg’s David Westin at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.
Herald-Journal
Artificial Intelligence Image Generators
AI tools can create new images, but who is the real artist?. Artificial intelligence systems are training themselves on a vast collection of digitized artworks to produce new images that can be conjured in seconds from a smartphone app. But some living artists and photographers are starting to fight back against the AI software companies creating images derived from their works. Two new lawsuits take aim at popular image-generating services such as Stable Diffusion for allegedly copying and processing millions of copyright-protected images without a license. The lawsuits mark the beginning of a backlash against a new generation of tools — some of them introduced just last year — that can generate new images or readable text on command.
salestechstar.com
PreciTaste Launches Line of Plug-and-Play Products as They Expand Their Market-Proven Solutions
Company introduces new restaurant solutions to growing number of foodservice sectors. PreciTaste, an industry leader in smart software automation for restaurant operations management, is launching a line of off-the-shelf products that support the crew the moment they are plugged in: Prep Assistant, Planner Assistant, and Station Assistant. Previously focused on large-scale food chains, PreciTaste will now provide scalable foodservice solutions to mid-size QSRs and fast casuals, convenience stores and groceries with fresh food offerings, full-service restaurants, venues, and hospitality services.
salestechstar.com
Blattner Tech Acquires Superwise to Expand its Predictive Transformation Capabilities
Blattner Technologies announced it has acquired Superwise, a leader in Machine Learning Operations (MLOps), helping companies monitor, maintain and improve machine learning models in production. Adding Superwise to the family of companies, Blattner Tech can now serve organizations who have mature AI/ML capabilities, firmly positioning Blattner Technologies as the leader in Predictive Transformation™.
salestechstar.com
Straive featured as a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics in ISG Provider Lens Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022 Global Report
Straive , a well-recognized leader in delivering technology-driven solutions for Content, EdTech, and Data, has been named a Product Challenger in AI & Analytics by advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) in its Provider Lens™ Contact Center — Customer Experience Services 2022 global report. Straive has been featured in multiple quadrants, including Digital Operations, Work from Home Services & Social Media CX Services, owing to its continuous emphasis on elevating customer experience through continuous process innovation and operational excellence.
Walmart, Salesforce Make Agreement - But Customers May Hate It
Walmart is joining the retail-as-a-service revolution.
salestechstar.com
TCN Launches New Workforce Engagement Suite for its Advanced, Cloud-based Contact Center Platform, TCN Operator
By blending both Workforce Management and Workforce Optimization features, the new suite enables contact centers to optimize their operations by increasing agent productivity and compliance while improving customer experience. TCN, Inc., a global provider of a comprehensive cloud-based call center platform for enterprises, contact centers, BPOs and collection agencies, launched...
Comments / 0