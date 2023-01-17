Read full article on original website
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?
McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Is FedEx Stock A Better Pick Over Its Peer?
We believe FedEx stock (NYSE: FDX) is currently a better pick over its peer UPS stock (NYSE: UPS), given its comparatively lower valuation of 0.5x trailing revenues than 1.4x for UPS. Although this gap in the valuation is largely justified given UPS’ superior profitability and lower financial risk, as discussed below, this valuation gap will likely narrow in favor of FedEx.
Will General Electric Stock Rise Post Q4?
General Electric (NYSE: GE) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, January 24. We expect GE stock to post mixed results, with revenue falling short but earnings above the consensus estimate. GE’s Aerospace business should benefit from a continued rise in travel demand. The company completed the spinoff of its healthcare business earlier this month. GE Healthcare is now listed on NASDAQ (GEHC), and GE owns close to a 20% stake in the healthcare arm. GE has already released preliminary Q4 results for its healthcare business, with sales rising 7% y-o-y to $4.9 billion and 2023 revenue growth projected to be between 5 and 7%. Looking at GE stock, it has more room for growth, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of General Electric’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
Microsoft Stock To Edge Past Consensus In Q2?
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is scheduled to report its fiscal Q2 2023 results on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. We expect the stock to top the consensus estimates of revenues and earnings. The company outperformed the street expectations in the first quarter of FY 2023 (FY July- June), with total revenues increasing by 11% y-o-y to $50.1 billion. It was driven by a 9% rise in productivity & business processes and a 20% growth in the intelligent cloud segments, partially offset by a slight decrease in the more personal computing business. We expect the same trend to continue in the second-quarter results.
Quant Ratings Updated on 116 Stocks
Earnings season is finally underway. The big banks – Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo Corporation (WFC) – were the first to report, and their results were mixed. As you may recall in last Tuesday’s Market 360, I gave a preview of...
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
Pre-Market Most Active for Jan 20, 2023 : TQQQ, SQQQ, BBBY, TSLA, AZN, GOOGL, XPEV, JWN, ALLY, IONQ, AMC, NIO
The NASDAQ 100 Pre-Market Indicator is up 81.27 to 11,376.94. The total Pre-Market volume is currently 36,115,349 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the pre-market session:. ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) is +0.36 at $19.21, with 3,614,365 shares traded. This represents a 19.32% increase from its 52...
Why Ally Financial Stock Is Soaring Higher Today
Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY) have lost nearly half of their value over the past year as investors worried its automotive-heavy loan portfolio would be hard hit by macroeconomic trends. On Friday, the company reported results that suggest it is holding up a lot better than some had expected, and its share price surged. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, the stock was up by about 15.6%.
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten Down Stocks
Smart investors are often willing to go against the crowd or even go where there isn't even a crowd at all. That's pretty much the thinking behind looking at stocks like GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Here's why all three are worth a close look by insightful investors.
Zacks Market Edge Highlights: Bank of America, Microsoft, Chevron, Merck and Marathon Digital
Chicago, IL – January 20, 2023 – Zacks Market Edge is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2041588/advice-for-long-term-stock-investors)
What's Next For Alcoa After Tough Q4 Results?
Alcoa (NYSE:AA) posted a weaker-than-expected set of Q4 2022 results, weighed down by higher costs for energy and raw materials as well as sequentially lower pricing for both aluminum and alumina. While revenues fell 20% year-over-year to $2.66 billion, adjusted net loss came in at $123 million, or $0.70 per share. The company’s guidance for 2023 was also weaker than anticipated, with alumina shipments projected to stand at between 12.7 million to 12.9 million metric tons, marking a decline of about 0.5 million versus the last year partly due to curtailment at the company’s San Ciprián refinery in Spain. Shipments for the aluminum segment are projected at between of 2.5 to 2.6 million tons, as lower anticipated trading volumes are offset by higher volumes from the restart of the Alumar and Portland smelters.
J&J (JNJ) to Begin Q4 Earnings Season for Pharma Sector
Johnson & Johnson JNJ will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Jan 24, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.41%. The healthcare bellwether’s performance has been pretty impressive, with the company exceeding earnings expectations in each of the trailing four...
Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) Gains 18% in Past 6 Months: Here's How
Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH have gained 18.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s increase of 2.6%. The company is benefiting from improving occupancy, fleet-expansion efforts and relaxation in COVID-related protocols. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s sales and earnings in 2023 is...
Do Options Traders Know Something About Hudson Pacific (HPP) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: RVNC, SQ, OSTK
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Revance Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RVNC), where a total of 24,671 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.4% of RVNC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 6,427 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 642,700 underlying shares of RVNC. Below is a chart showing RVNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
