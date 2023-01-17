ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the 47-year-old man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed....
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Two displaced in Harker Heights mobile home fire

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been displaced in a mobile home fire in Harker Heights. The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 1110 Indian Trail. The Killeen Fire Department also responded to the scene. A...
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
KWTX

Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Round Rock police trying to identify suspect in November jugging

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a jugging suspect that broke into a car in November. Police said that on Nov. 19, the victim made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Ave. She then stopped at the Goodwill located at 17151 Smyers Lane.
ROUND ROCK, TX
CBS Austin

ROUND ROCK, TX
KWTX

Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vandals targeted at least five mailboxes in Waco earlier this month and police are asking for help identifying the suspects. A police spokesperson confirmed to KWTX that officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. A mailbox was taken near...
WACO, TX

