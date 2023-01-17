Read full article on original website
KWTX
‘I put my soul into this business:’ Waco businessowner dealing with insurance nightmare after driver crashed into her spa
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco business owner is picking up the pieces, again, after the driver of a speeding vehicle crashed into her spa the morning of Christmas Eve. Boarded walls are what you see when you drive past the R&M Beauty Style spa in the Central Texas Marketplace.
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 1.19.23
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas:. K&W Bar and Grill at 6285 North Highway 6 in Woodway passed a recent inspection with a 91, but still needed to address some issues. According to the food safety worker, some ground beef, raw...
Round Rock PD investigating deadly shooting
The Round Rock Police Department said in a tweet Thursday that officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting.
PHOTOS: Morning cold front in Central Texas caught on camera
A cold front pushed through Central Texas Wednesday morning, dragging a line of light showers through our area.
KWTX
Waco police find body behind Rosa’s Cafe
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police found a dead man behind Rosa’s Cafe on Franklin Avenue Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched for a check around 5:07 a.m. When officers arrived, they found the body. Police said the 47-year-old man’s family has been notified, and an autopsy will be performed....
fox44news.com
Two displaced in Harker Heights mobile home fire
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people have been displaced in a mobile home fire in Harker Heights. The Harker Heights Fire Department was dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire at 1110 Indian Trail. The Killeen Fire Department also responded to the scene. A...
Two sentenced in connection to 2020 body found buried in backyard, covered in concrete
Two people were sentenced Wednesday in connection to a body that was found covered in concrete and buried in the backyard of a south Austin home in August 2020.
Round Rock police investigating after dead male found while responding to shooting call
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found Thursday evening. Police responded to the area of 1401 South A.W. Grimes Boulevard after receiving a call reporting a shooting around 9 p.m. Officials located a dead male on scene, adding that...
Police searching for 3 men suspected of multiple burglaries in Downtown Austin late last year
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for three men suspected of multiple break-ins in Downtown Austin late last year. APD says the incidents occurred in the 70 block of Rainey Street, 100 block of Colorado Street and 500 block of West Avenue between Nov. 17 and Dec. 28. Several units were burglarized at the three separate locations.
Crossing Guard Slammed Trying To Break Up A Fight in Killeen, Texas
When I first heard about this story, I was in complete shock that this could happen in Killeen, Texas, let alone in our schools. HOW DOES SOMETHING SO HORRIBLE HAPPEN AT A KILLEEN MIDDLE SCHOOL?. Jacob Brooks with the Killeen Daily Herald reports that some students and adults could face...
Austin airport hosting open house-style event for residents who live nearby
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) is making plans for more growth – and it wants to make sure residents who live near the airport are in the know. AUS is hosting a free open house-style community event from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at...
KWTX
Wig worth $900 stolen by suspects at Killeen beauty store
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects in a December 2022 theft at a beauty store. The three suspects on Dec. 6 entered the JK Beauty Supply Store located at 734 S. Ft. Hood Street and walked directly to the wig displays.
Round Rock police trying to identify suspect in November jugging
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying a jugging suspect that broke into a car in November. Police said that on Nov. 19, the victim made a withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Ave. She then stopped at the Goodwill located at 17151 Smyers Lane.
'Little chance of survival': Texas company fined after fatal trench collapse
A Texas construction company has been found guilty of giving two workers "little chance of survival" in a fatal trench collapse, officials said.
CBS Austin
Round Rock police looking for bank jugging suspect who stole from woman in November
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a bank jugging burglary that occurred in November last year in Round Rock. Police say on Nov. 19, 2022, the female victim made a cash withdrawal at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 505 Round Rock Avenue. She then made a stop at the Goodwill store located at 17151 Smyers Lane -- about a 2.5-mile drive.
Natural wine bar and bottle shop expected to open in Violet Crown Clubhouse space
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents of Austin's Crestview neighborhood now have a better idea what will take the place of Violet Crown Clubhouse after the combination café, bar and arcade closed earlier this month. Violet Crown Clubhouse, located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., permanently closed on Jan. 15 after four...
Trial delayed for Martindale neighbor who fatally shot Austin man through car more than a year ago
A Central Texas family is frustrated, waiting for closure. Adil Dghoughi's brother said they just found on Tuesday the trial for the person accused of killing him has been pushed back months.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: 3M Half Marathon, The Dolly Party and more
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from Hi How Are You Day 2021. The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a tribute to an Austin original to a dance party dedicated to Dolly, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
KWTX
Grand jury indicts man on two counts of trafficking of persons in case involving McGregor girls
McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A grand jury formally indicted James Robert Vanhouten, of Georgetown, Texas, on two counts of trafficking of persons in the case of two McGregor girls who ran away from home and allegedly ended up in his garage apartment. Detectives with the Human Trafficking and Child...
KWTX
Waco police investigating after vandals seen damaging mailboxes
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Vandals targeted at least five mailboxes in Waco earlier this month and police are asking for help identifying the suspects. A police spokesperson confirmed to KWTX that officers were dispatched to investigate a theft at about 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 2. A mailbox was taken near...
