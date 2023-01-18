ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gerald Gordon
6d ago

so that's how patriotic America is for its soldiers. How do you expect people to support the military when the system doesn't even support them right. So hypocritical of thus country

Don Zestell
6d ago

3600 was for his Latino side, the Black side didn't get anything 🙂

judy van coevering
6d ago

good reason to stay out of Virginia.... I'll keep that in mind....

