A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO