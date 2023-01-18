Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Dry tonight, snow returns Sunday
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We are tracking another chance for snow Sunday. This will be a more widespread opportunity for Northeast Ohio. Snow showers start to develop to the west of I-71 just after sunrise Sunday morning. The snow will continue to spread to the east through the morning and...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio weather: Snow returns on Sunday; chilly weekend ahead
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Old Man Winter has returned to northeast Ohio!. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s this evening. Light snow showers and/or flurries come to an end around 2:00 a.m. The weekend will begin on a dry note. Saturday will feature highs in the mid 30s and...
In central Pa. this weekend, will it snow?
Despite a small chance, central Pennsylvania is probably looking at rain, not snow, this weekend. A cloudy, uneventful Saturday will give way to a 90 percent chance of precipitation on Sunday. A storm is riding up through the Appalachian mountains overnight, according to the National Weather Service, set to arrive Sunday.
Fox 59
Indiana snow chances increasing this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – We started off with a few flurries this morning as the same system that brought us heavy rain and gusty winds finally exits. We have a quiet start to the weekend before another system brings us some rain and snow mix by Sunday. Cold, windy Friday. For...
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
1-3" of snowfall expected in central Ohio on Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Snow is expected to start falling by early Sunday morning before becoming widespread. Most of central Ohio will see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall by Sunday night. On Saturday night, we'll see increasing clouds and feel chilly temperatures before the snow showers take over Sunday...
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday
A few of our northeastern communities have been included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts inside thunderstorms with small hail. Larger hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are less of a threat in our area. Below is...
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
WCAX
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
Tracking the Wednesday night-Thursday winter storm
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard is tracking Wednesday night's winter storm and how much snow the Twin Cities should expect. More on the January rain and how frequent that is becoming and the mild temps throughout the month.
Power restored to many FirstEnergy customers
The power is out for hundreds of FirstEnergy electric customers in Northeast Ohio, but the lights have come back on for the bulk of the thousands who lost power Thursday night.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Thunderstorm watches expire as storms move out of central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Severe thunderstorms watches and warnings issued Thursday for central Ohio have expired after storms moved through the area. Wind advisories that were in effect for much of the region are expired as well. remain in effect for much of the region until 9 p.m. AEP Ohio...
x1071.com
Winter Storm Watch Called Off
A winter storm watch for tonight for four area counties has been called off, though a winter weather advisory is in place for all the counties in the area. The National Weather Service on Tuesday was calling for a winter storm watch starting tonight for a large area that included Clayton County, Iowa, and Crawford, Grant and Iowa counties in Wisconsin. Those counties now no longer will be under a watch, as the predicted worst part of the coming storm has shifted northward. The National Weather Service is now predicting mixed precipitation.
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
WMTW
Another round of snow expected later in the week
Maine — Our next storm system is expected to track south of the area Thursday night into Friday, bringing moderate snowfall to the area. Snow will begin to fall late Thursday afternoon and last through Thursday night. The heaviest snow should end Friday morning, but snow showers may linger through the day.
News Channel Nebraska
Weather service upgrades winter storm watch to warning
SIDNEY - A winter storm watch for the southern Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and eastern Laramie County in southeast Wyoming was upgraded to a winter storm warning Monday afternoon. The warning includes Cheyenne, Kimball, Garden, and Deuel Counties in the Nebraska Panhandle, and Logan and Sedgwick Counties in northeast Colorado....
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
katcountry989.com
Widespread Winter Weather Advisory On Tuesday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – A Winter Weather Advisory is up for most of northern Minnesota and Wisconsin on Tuesday as snow and mixed precipitation continues to create slippery road conditions. Another inch of snow and a glaze of ice is expected through noon in most areas while the advisory...
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be difficult this morning across the entire region.
