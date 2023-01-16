Caesars was the first operator to address its Ohio sports betting violation in a public setting, with regulators pleased with how the company handled the issue. Caesars Sportsbook received a notice of violation from the Ohio Casino Control Commission just days after Ohio sportsbooks launched on Jan. 1. BetMGM and DraftKings received notices of violation as well, but Caesars chose to waive its right to a hearing and address the commission at its Wednesday meeting.

