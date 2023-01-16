Read full article on original website
legalsportsreport.com
Regulators Praise Caesars For Dropping Partner After Ohio Sports Betting Fine
Caesars was the first operator to address its Ohio sports betting violation in a public setting, with regulators pleased with how the company handled the issue. Caesars Sportsbook received a notice of violation from the Ohio Casino Control Commission just days after Ohio sportsbooks launched on Jan. 1. BetMGM and DraftKings received notices of violation as well, but Caesars chose to waive its right to a hearing and address the commission at its Wednesday meeting.
legalsportsreport.com
PointsBet Talks College Deals With MA Sports Betting Regulators
PointsBet became the final operator to have its suitability review with state regulators for an untethered online MA sports betting license. On Wednesday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will reconvene and go through a collective review of the six untethered online Massachusetts sports betting applicants before voting to award licensure. The...
legalsportsreport.com
Chances For Kentucky Sports Betting Bill ‘Better Than Last Year’
While Kentucky sports betting legalization faces an uphill battle in 2023, a Senate leader sees promise for the issue moving forward. Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer told LSR this week he expects momentum to carry over from last year’s failed effort, but that a shortened odd-year session and strong religious opposition will be tough to overcome. Still, he thinks there is a shot KY sports betting passes this year.
legalsportsreport.com
Kansas Sports Betting Market Doubles Tax Output In December
Kansas sports betting doubled its tax revenue last month, as sportsbooks paid more to the state than they have over the last three months combined. Kansas sportsbooks generated more than $1.03 million in taxes in December, moving the state’s haul since launching sports betting in September to $2.09 million, according to the Kansas Lottery.
legalsportsreport.com
Only One MA Sports Betting Application Short Of Unanimous Approval
All but one applicant for a standalone online MA sports betting license received unanimous approval Thursday from state regulators. Betr was the exception, as Commissioner Eileen O’Brien voted against awarding a Massachusetts sports betting license because of responsible gaming concerns over co-founder Jake Paul’s involvement in the company. Betr still passed, 4-1.
