Read full article on original website
Related
Hochul Announces New York Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive money from the state to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
New Utility Bill Assistance Program to Provide $672 Million to New Yorkers
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled a new customer financial assistance program for past due utility bills, totaling an estimated $672 million in aid, with the aim of addressing energy affordability and reducing harmful emissions across New York state.
The state of New York is sending eligible residents two tax credit rebates
Did you know that the 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for two tax credits? The first credit is the Empire State child credit and the second credit is the earned income credit.
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
Major climate bill revived by NY legislators to charge Big Oil for greenhouse gas pollution
Smoke and flames rise from an explosion at an oil storage refinery on Feb. 21, 2003 on Staten Island The bill aims to bring in a total of $75 billion over a 25-year period. [ more › ]
Gov. Hochul announces $672 million in utility bill relief for New Yorkers
Gov. Hochul announced Thursday that 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses across the state will receive $672 million in assistance to pay off past-due utility bills.
beckersdental.com
Dental365 named among fastest growing companies in New York
Dental365 was ranked No. 19 out of 50 companies on Crain's New York Business 2022 Fast 50. The list was compiled by measuring revenue growth between 2018 and 2021, according to a news release from Dental365 shared with Becker's Jan. 19. The New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based DSO has 110 practices...
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
WKTV
New York commission approves $672M program to help customers pay past-due utility bills
ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a debt relief program that will help more than half a million residents and small businesses pay off past-due electric and gas utility bills from the pandemic. The program will provide $672 million to 478,000 residential customers...
Governor Hochul proposes ban on fossil fuel powered heating equipment
With discussions in Albany regarding a proposed ban on natural gas, this has some businesses and homeowners fired up.
rochesterfirst.com
Gov. Hochul announces $672M to help New Yorkers pay off past due utility bills
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in New York State will receive help in paying past-due utility bills. 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses, according to Hochul, will receive aid totaling $672 million to pay off these bills — the largest utility customer financial assistance program in New York.
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
Big Changes Coming For Your New York State License
Did you get your new driver's license yet? More people are getting these new driver's licenses that are making them feel safer. There were changes done to new licenses in New York State. If you have gotten or applied for a new license, you can get the brand new one that New York State rolled out last year.
Alternative home generators could prove significantly more costly if NYS goes full electric
New York State’s Climate Action Council approved a scoping plan in December which could, starting in 2025, prohibit homes from installing equipment powered by natural gas as well as ban the sale of gas-powered appliances by 2030.
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
Millions to build affordable homes across NYS, two projects planned for WNY
Governor Hochul announced Thursday that over $390 million in funding will go towards the creation or preservation of over 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Major Changes Proposed For One Of The Worst Highways In New York
Big changes are being planned for one of the worst highways in New York.
legalsportsreport.com
Regulators Praise Caesars For Dropping Partner After Ohio Sports Betting Fine
Caesars was the first operator to address its Ohio sports betting violation in a public setting, with regulators pleased with how the company handled the issue. Caesars Sportsbook received a notice of violation from the Ohio Casino Control Commission just days after Ohio sportsbooks launched on Jan. 1. BetMGM and DraftKings received notices of violation as well, but Caesars chose to waive its right to a hearing and address the commission at its Wednesday meeting.
wnypapers.com
New York State Department of Labor receives $9.1 million grant to 'break barriers to unemployment insurance for underserved communities'
The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) to “promote equitable access to New York’s unemployment insurance (UI) program.”. A press release stated, “The equity grant, part of the American Rescue Plan Act, will fund...
Comments / 0