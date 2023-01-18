ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Hochul Announces New York Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive money from the state to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
WIBX 950

Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
beckersdental.com

Dental365 named among fastest growing companies in New York

Dental365 was ranked No. 19 out of 50 companies on Crain's New York Business 2022 Fast 50. The list was compiled by measuring revenue growth between 2018 and 2021, according to a news release from Dental365 shared with Becker's Jan. 19. The New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based DSO has 110 practices...
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 Lite FM

What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
rochesterfirst.com

Gov. Hochul announces $672M to help New Yorkers pay off past due utility bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in New York State will receive help in paying past-due utility bills. 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses, according to Hochul, will receive aid totaling $672 million to pay off these bills — the largest utility customer financial assistance program in New York.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Changes Coming For Your New York State License

Did you get your new driver's license yet? More people are getting these new driver's licenses that are making them feel safer. There were changes done to new licenses in New York State. If you have gotten or applied for a new license, you can get the brand new one that New York State rolled out last year.
Power 93.7 WBLK

All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?

Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
legalsportsreport.com

Regulators Praise Caesars For Dropping Partner After Ohio Sports Betting Fine

Caesars was the first operator to address its Ohio sports betting violation in a public setting, with regulators pleased with how the company handled the issue. Caesars Sportsbook received a notice of violation from the Ohio Casino Control Commission just days after Ohio sportsbooks launched on Jan. 1. BetMGM and DraftKings received notices of violation as well, but Caesars chose to waive its right to a hearing and address the commission at its Wednesday meeting.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy