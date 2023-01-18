The Zoning Board of Adjustment was forced on January 19 to approve a bus company’s application to park 15 buses in the rear lot at JFK Plaza on John F. Kennedy Boulevard. The application for a Use Variance was originally denied by the Board on November 4, 2021, but the applicant, Saharose, appealed the decision and won in state Superior Court.

