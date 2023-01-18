ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa private-school assistance bill nearing a vote in legislature

DES MOINES — Iowa Legislative leaders expect Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school assistance proposal to come to a floor vote early next week in both the House and the Senate. Reynolds, a Republican, announced the bill last Tuesday, and it has dominated the first two weeks of the...
