bellevueheraldleader.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Iowa history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Iowa using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa private-school assistance bill nearing a vote in legislature
DES MOINES — Iowa Legislative leaders expect Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school assistance proposal to come to a floor vote early next week in both the House and the Senate. Reynolds, a Republican, announced the bill last Tuesday, and it has dominated the first two weeks of the...
Pritzker touts accomplishments from energy to infrastructure at World Economic Forum
SPRINGFIELD — After his second-term inauguration amid a frenzied “lame duck” legislative session last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker took the global stage this week at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The governor and high-ranking members of his staff joined a bipartisan delegation...
