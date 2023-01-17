ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
uicflames.com

Women’s Basketball falls to UNI in Saturday Afternoon Match-up

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA– The UIC women's basketball team (11-8, 3-5 MVC) finished its road trip through Iowa in defeat Saturday afternoon, losing to UNI (12-5, 7-1 MVC), 79-44 in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Flames were led offensively by Ky Dempsey-Toney coming off the bench. She netted 15 points...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
uicflames.com

Track & Field Heats Up in First Meet of 2023

CHICAGO – UIC's men's and women's track and field teams returned to action for their first meet of the 2023 indoor season, competing in the Blue Demon Alumni Classic. They didn't travel far for the competition, as the meet was held at Gately Park, on Chicago's south side. There...
CHICAGO, IL

