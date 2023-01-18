Read full article on original website
'He's running around with a knife!' | New details revealed in grisly Hilo double-homicide
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Disturbing new details have been revealed in the brutal stabbing deaths of a Hilo couple allegedly at the hands of their own grandson. Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with multiple counts of murder for the killings of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. Ho was also charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother, 28-year-old Kaulana Ho, during a struggle for the knife.
Police charge 21-year-old Joshua Ho with grandparents’ murder
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Big Island police have charged Joshua Ho with murder following the deaths of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. Ho, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and second-degree attempted murder. His bail was set at $2,750,000. Ho is accused of killing his grandparents at their family home in Hilo.
The Eddie is a GO! What to expect Sunday for the big wave surfing competition
WAIMEA BAY (KITV4) -- Despite a false alarm earlier this month, the Eddie is a GO for Sunday, January 22 at Waimea Bay. Clyde Aikau, brother of the legendary surfer Eddie Aikau, spoke to KITV4 on what to expect for the big wave surf competition, also known as the 'Super Bowl of surfing'.
