This Division I basketball coach says betting ‘could really change the landscape of what college sports is all about’
Dayton Flyers men’s basketball coach Anthony Grant spoke out about sports betting after it was legalized in Ohio.
Outgoing Athletic Director Names 'Disaster' In College Sports
Count Andy Noel among the vocal NIL detractors in college sports. In an interview on ESPN Ithaca’s Between the Lines (h/t On3), the outgoing Cornell athletic director expressed his disdain for NIL when asked about the biggest change he's seen during his tenure. "The NIL situation has been an ...
Deadspin
NCAA to Congress: Stop us before we NIL again
The NCAA needs a reality check. This week the vanishingly relevant college athletics institution has once again asked Congress to help it stabilize the college sports system, but unless Hunter Biden is suiting up at linebacker for LSU next season, it’ll be hard to motivate the people in charge to fall in love with this cause.
19thnews.org
Olivia Dunne’s rise to fame is fueling the earning power of college athletes — but who is keeping her safe?
We’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. Olivia Dunne has 6.7 million followers on TikTok and 2.8 million followers on Instagram. But on a recent Sunday, the 20-year-old wasn’t dropping new content onto her social platforms. She was doing what first brought her into social media fame: competing at a gymnastics meet with her Louisiana State University (LSU) teammates.
California bill calls for revenue sharing in college sports
PASADENA, Calif. — (AP) — A California lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually, along with covering the cost of six-year guaranteed athletic scholarships and post-college medical expenses. The College Athlete Protection...
Procaccio’s Villanova legacy runs long on championships as athlete, coach
Gina Procaccio is one of the top cross country and track and field coaches in the country. She has led the Villanova women’s teams since 2000, and her time there included back-to-back NCAA cross country championships in 2009 and 2010.
