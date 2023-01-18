ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Spun

Outgoing Athletic Director Names 'Disaster' In College Sports

Count Andy Noel among the vocal NIL detractors in college sports. In an interview on ESPN Ithaca’s Between the Lines (h/t On3), the outgoing Cornell athletic director expressed his disdain for NIL when asked about the biggest change he's seen during his tenure. "The NIL situation has been an ...
ITHACA, NY
Deadspin

NCAA to Congress: Stop us before we NIL again

The NCAA needs a reality check. This week the vanishingly relevant college athletics institution has once again asked Congress to help it stabilize the college sports system, but unless Hunter Biden is suiting up at linebacker for LSU next season, it’ll be hard to motivate the people in charge to fall in love with this cause.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
19thnews.org

Olivia Dunne’s rise to fame is fueling the earning power of college athletes — but who is keeping her safe?

We’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. Olivia Dunne has 6.7 million followers on TikTok and 2.8 million followers on Instagram. But on a recent Sunday, the 20-year-old wasn’t dropping new content onto her social platforms. She was doing what first brought her into social media fame: competing at a gymnastics meet with her Louisiana State University (LSU) teammates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
960 The Ref

California bill calls for revenue sharing in college sports

PASADENA, Calif. — (AP) — A California lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday that would require schools that play major college sports to pay some athletes as much as $25,000 annually, along with covering the cost of six-year guaranteed athletic scholarships and post-college medical expenses. The College Athlete Protection...
CALIFORNIA STATE

