210 Democrats vote against bill requiring medical care for babies born alive after abortion attempt
Nearly every House Democrat voted against legislation on Wednesday to require medical care for infants who are born alive after an attempted abortion atttempt.
Dem Leader Jeffries claims GOP 'born-alive' abortion bill means 'government-mandated pregnancies'
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday accused Republicans of attempting to criminalize abortion and enforce "government-mandated pregnancies" with the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Six Months After Roe v. Wade Demise, Abortion Opponents are Shaken and Angry
In the six months since the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, abortion opponents have undergone an unprecedented series of attacks nationwide.
The Person Who Leaked The Supreme Court Abortion Decision May Have Gotten Away With It — For Now
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
South Carolina Supreme Court rules 3-2 that the state’s abortion ban is unconstitutional
On Jan. 5, 2023, the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled 3-2 that the state’s six-week abortion ban, known as the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act, was unconstitutional. Signed in February 2021, the law banned abortion once cardiac activity is detected, usually around six weeks. The bill was blocked from taking effect in March 2021 but became effective after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the U.S. Constitution does not grant the right to an abortion, overturning Roe v. Wade, in June 2022.
Finally, some modest good news for abortion rights in America
There have been so few victories for the pro-choice movement over the past year that women’s rights advocates can be forgiven for taking pleasure in two moves that the Biden administration made this week. The first, from the Department of Justice (DoJ), was a statement meant to push back...
Arizona appeals court rules doctors cannot be prosecuted under 19th century abortion ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled on Friday that doctors who perform abortions in line with the state’s 15-week abortion ban cannot be prosecuted under a 19th century law that banned nearly all abortions. “… the legislature has created a complex regulatory scheme to achieve its intent to restrict—but not to eliminate—elective abortions,” the court noted in…
Alabama's attorney general threatened to prosecute people seeking abortion pills. A day later, he walked it back.
Even just the threat of punishment can be enough to stoke fear and make life difficult for abortion seekers, civil-rights experts told Insider.
Reversing abortion drug's approval would harm public interest, U.S. FDA says
Jan 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration is urging a judge to reject a request by abortion opponents for a court order withdrawing federal approval for the drug used in medication abortions - which account for more than half of U.S. abortions - citing potential dangers to women seeking to end their pregnancies.
New South Texas congresswoman votes on abortion-related legislation; gets 1st post
De La Cruz, a Republican from McAllen who represents a border district, this week voted against consideration of the Women's Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe v. Wade and make abortion legal nationwide.
SC Supreme Court makeup may face GOP scrutiny after 6-week abortion ban struck down
“There will be a movement in South Carolina to make sure that we put people on the Supreme Court that follow the law and not become legislators,” U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said.
SCOTUS gives Dems big 2A victory, protesters call for 'violence' against cops and more top headlines
Fetal personhood is the next legal front line for the anti-abortion movement
The 50th anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that made abortion widely accessible will mark the first year since it was overturned last summer, a move that set the new legal goalpost for anti-abortion advocates on the concept of fetal personhood. Fetal personhood refers to...
Abortion bans don’t prosecute pregnant people. That may be about to change.
As state lawmakers weigh new restrictions on abortion, some Republicans are revisiting a longstanding taboo of not prosecuting pregnant people for seeking abortions in places where the procedure is banned, though the topic remains divisive among anti-abortion advocates. State restrictions have so far fallen just shy of imposing criminal penalties...
One in ten minors seeking abortions must pursue court approval: Research finds many are denied
Twenty-two states, including Colorado, that have not banned abortion still do require those under age 18 to involve their parents before terminating a pregnancy. Their only other option: to seek approval from a judge via a process called judicial bypass. New University of Colorado research published Jan. 12 in the...
Abortion opponents push post-Roe agenda at annual Washington march
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Thousands of abortion opponents plan to rally in Washington on Friday for the 50th annual "March for Life," marking a new chapter for a movement that has organized for decades around a overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that recognized a women's right to an abortion.
