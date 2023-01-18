Read full article on original website
Related
Tomb of 'Jesus' midwife' excavated, revealing remarkable courtyard and oil lamps
Archaeologists in Israel have discovered new artifacts and carvings from the Cave of Salome, a place of pilgrimage for early Christians who thought that it was the burial place for Salome, the supposed midwife of Jesus.
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
Video shows plane crash in Russia, not Nepal
CLAIM: A video shows the Sunday crash of a passenger plane in Pokhara, Nepal, which killed all 72 aboard. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was recorded in 2021 and was shot in Russia, not Nepal, according to Associated Press reporting. THE FACTS: Yeti Airlines flight 691 crashed Sunday after...
Archeologists claim that they found the location where Jesus walked on water
The New Testament of the Bible mentions a town called Bethsaida, near the Sea of Galilee as the location where Jesus walked on water. However, the exact location where Bethsaida is located remains a mystery. But that doesn't stop archeologists from trying to find out where. This town now became a source of many debates among archeologists.
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists In Egypt Just Discovered The Ancient Remains Of A Young Child Buried With Scores Of Dead Dogs
Archaeologists suspect that all 142 dogs died at the same time — but there are no signs of violence on their remains. The sands of Egypt are rich with historical discoveries, but archaeologists working near Cairo recently came across a puzzling find while excavating a necropolis. There, they unearthed the ancient remains of an eight-year-old child laid carefully across the bodies of 142 dogs.
sciencealert.com
We May Have Been All Wrong About Ancient Egyptian Mummies, Scholars Argue
Mummification may never have been intended to preserve the bodies of ancient Egyptians after death, experts say, a sharp contrast to the popular understanding of the practice. An increasing number of archaeologists say that the preservative effects of mummification were likely accidental and blame early modern Egyptologists for propagating a misunderstanding based on little evidence.
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
dornob.com
Shockingly Well-Preserved Statues Unearthed in Italy Rewrite the History of Ancient Rome
The transition from Etruscan to Roman rule was a time of violence and upheaval in ancient Italy, with the two civilizations struggling for dominance over what is now Tuscany, western Umbria, and northern Lazio. But an incredible discovery of 24 bronze statues in the Tuscan town of San Casciano dei Bagni (San Casciano of the Baths) could rewrite that period of history, shedding light on peaceful interactions between Etruscans and Romans that historians never knew about.
800-year-old royal temple ruins unearthed in Beijing. Take a look at the items found
Jade books, dragon tiles and pottery statues were found at the site near a dried-up river.
Evidence that the archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb also stole artifacts from the tomb
Howard Carter (1874 - 1939) was the famous archaeologist who discovered King Tut's tomb in 1922. While growing up, Carter had always been interested in Egyptian antiques. At a young age, he started working under the tutelage of senior archaeologists studying and excavating the tombs of ancient Egyptian pharaohs.
Modern Day Discoveries that Confirm the Accuracy of the Bible
The accuracy of the Bible, a sacred book that is essential to both Judaism and Christianity, has been supported by a number of discoveries. Here are nine such examples. The ancient city of Nineveh was found in present-day Iraq, and was a significant confirmation of the Bible. The city of Nineveh is predicted to be destroyed by God in the book of Jonah, but subsequently, the city is said to have been spared by God since its citizens repented. The 19th century saw the discovery of the ancient city of Nineveh, and further excavations have revealed a rich past that is consistent with the biblical narrative.
Recent discovery near the Sea of Galilee places Christian or Jewish dwellers in settlements long before Khirbat al-Minya
In Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) recently used geomagnetic surface surveys coupled with hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement. It is located near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is believed to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the caliph's reign, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]
Archeologists claim that they found the nails used in the crucifixion of Jesus
The story of nails getting used in the crucifixion of Jesus is quite popular all around the world. What happened to the nails and where they are now is hardly anyone's concern. So when a group of archeologists said that they found the nails used in crucifying Jesus, it was indeed shocking news to hear.
Ancient Egyptian Tomb Reveals Surprising Find of Buried Crocodile Heads
Bust of Sobek, the Egyptian Crocodile headed god believed to be a symbol of fertility and military might.Photo byWikimedia Commons. The discovery of nine crocodile heads buried in an ancient Egyptian tomb has left archaeologists scratching their heads. The remains were found by a team from the University of Warsaw's Center of Mediterranean Archaeology during excavations of the Theban Necropolis, a burial site in Upper Egypt. The heads were discovered in two tombs belonging to high-ranking officials who lived during Egypt's New Kingdom, a period spanning from the 16th century BCE to the 11th century BCE.
60 Mummies Found in Two Tombs in Luxor, Egypt
Sixty mummies were found in two tombs in the ancient Egyptian city Luxor by a team of Spanish archaeologists. The two tombs were built sometime after the 18th dynasty (1550–1292 BCE), and are connected to the vizier Amenhotep-Huy, a high-ranking official who served under pharaoh Amenhotep III. Two chambers connect the newly discovered tombs to the vizier’s burial place, a chapel containing 30 columns with epigraphs. The site is a rich example of the architectural style and “evidence that the vizier’s tomb at some point became a necropolis,” according to Francisco Martín-Valentín, director of the Madrid-based Institute of Ancient Egyptian Studies and...
Tomb of 'Jesus' Midwife' Revealed in Extraordinary Photos
A cave, identified as the burial site of Salome by local Christians in the Byzantine era, contains dozens of inscriptions written in Greek, Syriac and Arabic, some of which are dedicated to her.
Skeleton of Byzantine monk who chained himself with iron rings and practiced asceticism is found near Jerusalem
Recently, archaeologists from the Israel Antiquities Authority have unearthed the remains of an ancient Byzantine monk who had chained himself with iron rings around his neck, hands, and feet.
owlcation.com
The Young Egyptian King Tutankhamun: Facts and Info
Tutankhamun was an Egyptian pharaoh who ruled from 1332-1323 BC. He is perhaps most famous for the discovery of his intact tomb in 1922 by Howard Carter and Lord Carnarvon, which helped to popularize ancient Egypt in the modern world. Tutankhamun was a minor pharaoh, and his rule was somewhat...
Ancient History Dissertation: The Concept Of Immortality In The Ancient World
The concept of immortality has fascinated humans for centuries, and the ancient world was no exception. In many ancient civilizations, people believed in some form of life after death, whether it was an afterlife in the gods' realms, a journey through the underworld, or a rebirth in a new body. The belief in immortality often played a central role in the religions, mythologies, and cultural practices of these societies.
Three archaeology mysteries that may finally be solved in 2023 – including lost Egyptian queen
THREE huge historical mysteries may be solved this year. Research-based predictions have allowed those in the archaeological world to give us a look at which secrets kept for thousands of years may be told in 2023. QUEEN MUMMY. One Egyptian tomb may contain the mummy of Queen Nefertiti, and DNA...
Comments / 0