1/18 – Jeff Vorick’s “Fog Dissipating” Wednesday Morning Forecast
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 AM due to reduced visibility across our area. Fog will dissipate later this morning and temperatures will warm profoundly yet again. Skies will be partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures will climb well into the 70s. Winds will elevate as well and they will stay elevated into this evening as a cold front approaches our area.
Mississippi Lottery president talks funds and upcoming chances
The president of the Mississippi Lottery Jeff Hewitt paid a visit to WXXV to talk about the success of the Mississippi Lottery. Hewitt says the lottery exceeded the state’s revenue expectations this year. When jackpots rise, people are more likely to try different avenues to win, such as scratch-offs...
Southern Miss stays undefeated at home with 76-72 win over rival South Alabama
What started out as an eight-game winning streak to begin Jay Ladner’s fourth year in Hattiesburg has turned into a really strong body of work now two-thirds of the way through the regular season. A big part of that newfound success is that Southern Miss is still undefeated at...
St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White offered by Southern Miss
Another high school football star from the Coast earning his third Division I offer in the last few days, paging St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White, who picked up Southern Miss earlier Tuesday. The four-star recruit is already high on LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Florida State, where he...
2023 Miss Mississippi HBCU Teen Ja’Kaylee Minor in studio
Ja’Kaylee Minor is a senior at Pascagoula High School and a sophomore at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and she has been selected to represent Mississippi in the National Miss HBCU Teen Pageant. She is in studio to tell us more about her journey.
Five Coast players receive Division I offers on same day
Five football players from the Coast receive Division I offers on the same day. Two from George County, starting with sophomore Quarterback Deuce Knight, getting the invite from Washington, his fourth offer in six days and his seventh overall. Knight’s sophomore teammate Kohl Bradley getting his second offer from Arkansas....
Harrison County find man in Saucier who went missing
Harrison County first responders were in Saucier early this morning, searching for a man with a medical condition. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan tells WXXV that the 65-year-old man — identified only as Jacob — has a condition that could make him unaware of his surroundings. He...
MACCC Men’s Basketball: PRCC vs. MGCCC
Another big rivalry in the JUCO circuit, Pearl River hosting Mississippi Gulf Coast. Wildcats won the first game back in November. Pearl River pretty much leading this one wire-to-wire, 60-49 final, much needed win for the Cats, ending a two-game skid.
Charged with one count of grand larceny
A Gulfport man is behind bars on one count of grand larceny. Michael Cuevas allegedly stole two air conditioning units from Lizana Elementary School in Saucier. Officers used video surveillance to identify Cuevas, then obtained a warrant, and arrested him today during a traffic stop.
Powerball winning numbers for January 18th, 2023
Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s lottery draw. All numbers are unofficial until certified by the Mississippi Lottery Corporation.
Mississippi Lottery adds $10.5M to state coffers in December
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation added $10,501,678.23 to the state coffers in December. The transfer of funds to the state brings the 2023 fiscal year total to $61,220,535. The MLC must transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each month. The first $80 million goes to the state Department of Transportation for projects. Any proceeds after $80 million are added to the Education Enhancement Fund.
Legislation created to stabilize hospitals in Mississippi
Three bills in state senate committees are aimed at helping stabilize hospitals and growing the health workforce in the state. Among them is Senate Bill 2372 which creates a program to provide $80 million in grants to a hospital based on number of licensed beds and care. Legislation also requires...
