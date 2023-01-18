Owensboro City Commission digest, Jan. 18, 2023
At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Proclaimed “Daviess County High School Cheer Team Day.”
At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:
• Proclaimed “Daviess County High School Cheer Team Day.”
Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0