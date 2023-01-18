ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro City Commission digest, Jan. 18, 2023

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 2 days ago

At its meeting Tuesday, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:

• Proclaimed “Daviess County High School Cheer Team Day.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Owensboroans Share the Intersections They Avoid Like the Plague

Do you have unorthodox ways of getting to certain locations in Owensboro JUST to avoid certain traffic situations?. I can tell you that I do. I cannot stand Highway 54, so I have ways to get to businesses out there that keep me from dealing with it. And it doesn't matter which side of 54 I need. I will find a way to get where I'm going without touching it. Well...I might CROSS it at an intersection, but that's about it.
OWENSBORO, KY
daviessky.org

Construction Work to Begin at Transfer Station

The Grimes Avenue Transfer Station is the initial stop for solid waste in Owensboro. Watch as the garbage is dumped onto the tipping floor and loaded into semis for transport to the Daviess County Landfill. Two projects will impact the Transfer Station in the next two weeks. First, the outbound...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

LifeSpring breaks ground on new inpatient treatment facility in Jasper

In another step to provide a comprehensive solution to the mental health and substance abuse issues in Dubois County, LifeSpring broke ground on a new 24-bed residential facility Wednesday afternoon at the organization’s 480 Eversman Drive location. The 10,000-square-foot facility will provide comprehensive care for those suffering from substance...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Redbanks Nursing Home breaks ground on new hospice unit

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — As part of a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon, Redbanks Nursing Home unveiled a new facility they’ll be using as a hospice center. Organizers say the new unit comes through a partnership with St. Anthony’s Hospice. An open house was held shortly after to show off the new facility and its sixteen […]
HENDERSON, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Weinzapfel named Jasper Engines & Transmissions president

Jasper Holdings, Inc. has named Matt Weinzapfel, President of Jasper Engines & Transmissions, headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. “We are excited to have Matt leading Jasper Engines & Transmissions,” Zach Bawel, President of Jasper Holdings, Inc., shared. “Matt’s cross-functional background of 30 years within JASPER helps bring well-rounded ideas and perspectives to our executive leadership Team. We know Matt will help guide Jasper Engines & Transmissions as we continue to grow in the future.”
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Arrest made in Dec. business thefts in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Ohio County say they, along with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force and Hartford Police, executed a search warrant Wednesday that led to an arrest. They say Phillip Edge, of Beaver Dam, was the suspect in thefts that happened December 15 and 27. Deputies...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tiny puppy trapped in pipe rescued in Hopkins County

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Hopkins County Humane Society sprung into action when saving a puppy earlier this week. According to the group, a family called dispatch after their young puppy fell four feet down a pipe and wasn’t able to get out. The humane society says Animal Control Officer Richard Bales and Executive […]
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD to give briefing on Walmart active shooter incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department Public Information Officers will be back on scene at Walmart at 5 a.m. CST Friday morning to give a briefing of Thursday night’s active shooter incident. A press conference regarding the incident will also be held on Thursday. Details on that have yet to be released. These […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
hancockclarion.com

Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, visits Hancock County

Daniel Cameron (37), 51st Attorney General of Kentucky and 2023 candidate for KY Governor was traveling through Hancock County on Thursday, January 12th and stopped in the Clarion for an interview. Cameron is the first African American AG of KY and has served in the office since 2020. He was...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Police: Threat neutralized following active shooter situation on Evansville’s west side

Diana Moers planning on change as Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor. 6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride. 6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride. Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport seeking jet service to Charlotte. Updated: 5 hours ago. Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport seeking jet service to Charlotte. Addiction...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Plea agreement reached in Posey Co. Councilman’s battery case

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Posey County Councilman has been sentenced to nine months of probation. Court records show there was a plea agreement for Aaron Wilson. They say the count of intimidation was dropped, and Wilson pleaded guilty to battery. [ISP: Posey Co. councilman arrested for battery and...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
216
Post
739K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy