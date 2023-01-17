Read full article on original website
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
After Hours Most Active for Jan 19, 2023 : VICI, BAC, BCE, BEKE, FIS, RF
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 27.38 to 11,323.05. The total After hours volume is currently 81,375,745 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is unchanged at $33.18, with 5,012,790 shares traded. Over the last four weeks...
Buy These 3 Stocks to Combat Volatility in 2023?
Beta is a metric that measures risk and is used to compare the volatility of stocks to the broader market as a whole with the S&P 500 index having a baseline beta value of 1.0. Generally, securities with a beta below 1 have historically been less volatile than the market.
Will Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ). This company, which is in the Zacks Transportation - Services industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Zacks.com featured highlights include Corteva, Axcelis Technologies, W.W. Grainger, Tradeweb Markets and VICI Properties
Chicago, IL – January 19, 2023 – Stocks in this week’s article are Corteva CTVA, Axcelis Technologies ACLS, W.W. Grainger GWW, Tradeweb Markets TW and VICI Properties VICI. 5 Top Stocks to Buy Now for Remarkable Earnings Growth. Irrespective of whether it is a start-up or a...
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever
When investing in cryptocurrencies, you must understand that they are a highly volatile asset class. Some would call the entire category "speculative," and many digital coins fit that description for every investor. However, if you're willing to take on that risk, it's possible to see significant returns. One key difference...
Looking for Stocks with Positive Earnings Momentum? Check Out These 2 Consumer Discretionary Names
Earnings are arguably the most important single number on a company's quarterly financial report. Wall Street clearly dives into all of the other metrics and management's input, but the EPS figure helps cut through all the noise. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock
Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS is likely to benefit from the strong business model, revenue diversification efforts and expansion initiatives. Also, the emphasis on sales-building initiatives to boost non-gaming revenues in Macau bodes well. However, a decline in traffic from pre-pandemic levels is a concern. Let us discuss the factors...
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Here's Why You Should Retain Broadridge Financial (BR) Stock
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. BR shares have gained 4.4% in the past month against the 2.1% decline of the industry it belongs to. The company’s earnings for fiscal 2023 and 2024 are expected to improve 7.3% and 9.3%, respectively, year over year. Revenues are expected to increase 6.9% in fiscal 2023 and 5.1% in fiscal 2024.
Will Nasdaq (NDAQ) Keep Its Beat Streak Alive in Q4 Earnings?
Nasdaq, Inc. NDAQ is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 25, before the opening bell. The company delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 5.88%. Factors to Consider. Solid organic revenue growth, strong performance at index and analytics businesses and contributions...
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
What Makes Calix (CALX) a New Strong Buy Stock
Calix (CALX) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is a...
Kinder Morgan's (KMI) Q4 Earnings In Line, Revenues Miss
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 31 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line increased from the year-ago quarter’s 27 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $4,579 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,527 million. The top...
TTDKY vs. TEL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Electronics - Miscellaneous Components stocks are likely familiar with TDK Corp. (TTDKY) and TE Connectivity (TEL). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. The best way to find great value stocks is to...
What's in the Offing for Texas Instruments' (TXN) Q4 Earnings?
Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 24. For fourth-quarter 2022, the company anticipates revenues between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.6 billion, suggesting a decline of 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
EXPE or ZLNDY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Internet - Commerce stocks are likely familiar with Expedia (EXPE) and Zalando (ZLNDY). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to...
Will Starbucks (SBUX) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Starbucks (SBUX). This company, which is in the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Reasons to Retain Booz Allen (BAH) Stock in Your Portfolio
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has an impressive Growth Score of A. This style score condenses all the essential metrics from a company’s financial statements to get a true sense of the quality and sustainability of its growth. The company has an expected long-term (three to five years)...
