Deer Park, NY

New energy-efficient Lidl opens to shoppers in Deer Park

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

A new Lidl opened in Deer Park on Wednesday that was built with energy-efficiency as a priority.

The store is the German supermarket chain's first ground-up build on Long Island.

Early morning shoppers lined up early in hopes of getting specials and gift cards as part of the grand opening celebration.

Store manager Joe Marazzo says the store is not only good for shoppers, but also for the environment.

“We try to have the smallest footprint out there,” he says. “We have energy-efficient lighting. We have CO2 refrigeration, state of the art. If there is a leak, it doesn't affect the ozone layer.”

Lidl worked with PSEG Long Island to build the store to save energy during the day and night.

“This store uses the lowest amount of electricity for a grocery store on Long Island. We have high efficiency refrigeration LED lighting throughout, and there's even electrical vehicle chargers outside, so customers who have electric vehicles can charge their cars while they're shopping,” says Mike Voltz, of PSEG Long Island.

When the store closes, it goes into a major energy-efficient mode. the lighting is lowered and only essential electric equipment is kept on. In the refrigeration section, an energy-efficient curtain comes down and locks in the cold air.

Besides Lidl's commitment to the environment, the chain donates thousands of pounds to LI CARES to help feed families in need.

The store is donating $250,000 this month to The Children's Miracle Network. A portion of it will go to Cohen Children's Medical Center.

