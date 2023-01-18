Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
2023 Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest At Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles Dodgers FanFest at Dodger Stadium is returning on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. PT. Additional details, including ticket information and autograph vouchers, will be made available at a later date. The 2023 Dodgers FanFest event marks the first time it is being held since January 2020....
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners Pick Up All-Star, World Series Champ on League Minimum
The Seattle Mariners have signed 2019 American League All-Star and 2016 World Series champion Tommy La Stella to the league minimum, after the infielder was designated for assignment by the San Francisco Giants, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. The Giants will pay the remaining $11.5 million left on La Stella's contract, in the final year of the three-year deal.
Shintaro Fujinami excited to get started with Oakland A's
Shintaro Fujinami, who was officially welcomed by the Oakland A's on Tuesday, said he is eager to embark on his U.S. baseball career after playing in Japan for 10 years.
Yardbarker
Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada Headline Cuba Roster for World Baseball Classic
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert and third baseman Yoan Moncada are among the biggest names playing for the Cuban National Team in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, which begins Mar. 8. Shawn Spradling has been rounding up the rosters for each country's national team for the event. Wednesday morning,...
Willy Adames, Freddy Peralta's World Baseball Classic plans and other takeaways from the Brewers winter warm-up
Entering Wednesday, there are four Milwaukee Brewers players known to have committed to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic: Closer Devin Williams (USA) and infielder Abraham Toro (Canada) as well as first baseman Rowdy Tellez and infielder Luis Urías (Mexico). Two more – shortstop Willy Adames and right-hander Freddy Peralta – expressed...
Yardbarker
Chicago Cubs still sculpting their bullpen
The Cubs are still looking to bolster their bullpen and may look to an old friend to do so. The Chicago Cubs have made numerous impact free-agent signings this offseason. They’ve added several bats and have greatly renovated their lineup. Now it seems the team’s final focus of this free agency period is their bullpen.
Fresno Grizzlies parting ways with longtime broadcaster Greenwald
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – A longtime broadcast voice here in the Central Valley will not be behind the microphone anymore for the Fresno Grizzlies. Doug Greenwald, who has been the voice of the Grizz since the 2003 season, has been informed he will not be retained by the organization. Doug telling Sports Central over the […]
Yardbarker
Freddie Freeman: Dodgers Ownership Made Trevor Bauer Decision
After reportedly exploring a potential Trevor Bauer trade for more than two weeks, the Los Angeles Dodgers made the decision to provide the right-hander with his unconditional release on January 12. The Dodgers were put on the clock in late December when an independent arbitrator reduced Bauer’s suspension from 324...
Yardbarker
The Yankees could have something special developing at the catcher position
The New York Yankees have several prospects who could break out during spring training next month. Notably, the top prospects are Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe. However, there is one underrated player that could make an impact on the 2023 season if he continues to grow at a consistent pace.
Yardbarker
Brewers GM provides update on Jesse Winker following two offseason surgeries
In December, the Brewers completed a trade with the Mariners in order to acquire Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro. Kolten Wong was the player given up in exchange. Following the deal, Winker indicated that he had left knee and neck surgery after the conclusion of the 2022 season. On Wednesday, the Brewers provided an update on his recovery.
Yardbarker
Raimel Tapia has signed with the Boston Red Sox
We’ll be seeing a whole bunch of Raimel Tapia next season, as the outfielder announced on his personal Instagram account on Wednesday night that he’s signed with the Boston Red Sox. Toronto acquired Tapia in a trade with the Colorado Rockies in exchange for Randal Grichuk, a deal...
How a burden-free season and a new lease on the Mets’ third base job has Eduardo Escobar fired up
Eduardo Escobar may not be Carlos Correa, but the Mets would like to believe he’s better than the .726 OPS he brought to the lineup last season. Quietly, the veteran third baseman suffered emotionally last year, dealing with multiple family matters Mets officials believe affected his play. Those issues began to resolve later in the season, which coincided with a breakout September that earned Escobar National League Player of the Month honors. “I could tell there was a lot of stuff going on in his life and you could almost tell on the field when it started turning for him,” manager Buck...
Aroldis Chapman reportedly turned down more lucrative offer to sign with Royals
The Kansas City Royals made an intriguing free-agent splash on Thursday, agreeing to a contract with former New York Yankees reliever Aroldis Chapman. Chapman reportedly signed a one-year, $3.75 million deal, but according to nj.com's Randy Miller, the desire to close led the 34-year-old to turn down more lucrative offers.
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner
Duvall is an intriguing option to bring into Boston's outfield. The 34-year-old shined both offensively and defensively in 2021 with 38 home runs and a National League-leading 113 RBIs to go along with winning a Gold Glove, but wasn't as successful in 2022. The one-time All-Star appeared in just 86...
True Blue LA
Dodgers-Padres game on May 7 added to ESPN ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ schedule
The first meeting between the Dodgers and Padres since their National League Division Series matchup last October will be in San Diego during the first week of May. The finale of that weekend series, on May 7, will be televised by ESPN as part of its ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ schedule, the network announced on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Jonathan Villar
As the Los Angeles Angels were dealing with a myriad of injuries to their infield this past June, they signed veteran utility man Jonathan Villar to a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022 season. The 31-year-old began the year with the Chicago Cubs and struggled to the tune...
Yardbarker
Yankees Left Field Solutions: Sign or trade for a competitor
The New York Yankees and general manager Brian Cashman have options to fill the vacant left field position. Aside from Aaron Hicks and Oswaldo Cabrera competing during spring training, the team could sign the top remaining free agent or look to the trade market for support. The players available may...
Yardbarker
Cubs Swap Out Right-Handers in Pair of Tuesday Roster Moves
The Chicago Cubs swapped out a pair of right-handed pitchers Tuesday, claiming Julian Merryweather off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays and designating Manuel Rodriguez for assignment. Cubs Pluck Julian Merryweather Off Waivers. Merryweather was selected in the fifth round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Cleveland and then traded...
Yardbarker
Yankees linked to top remaining left field free agent
The New York Yankees have taken an extremely conservative approach filling left field this off-season. They missed out on the top free agents, including Andrew Benintendi, Michael Brantley, and even Michael Conforto, who signed a contract with the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees did retain Aaron Judge on a lucrative...
Yardbarker
2022 Los Angeles Angels Player Reviews: Chase Silseth
The Los Angeles Angels leaned on a number of rookies during the 2022 season, but the youth in their rotation became one of the brightest spots on the roster. Chase Silseth debuted for the club shortly after the year began, providing general manager Perry Minasian with a lot of confidence moving forward.
