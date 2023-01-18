Read full article on original website
One of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers caught, Interpol says
Cairo — An Eritrean national described as one of "the world's most wanted" human traffickers has been arrested in Sudan after an international manhunt led by the United Arab Emirates, Interpol announced on Thursday. The suspect — identified as Kidane Zekarias Habtemariam — is accused of leading a criminal organization that abducts, extorts and murders East African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea from Libya, the France-based police agency said in an online statement.
Cuban migrants awaiting deportation are freed after U.S. accidentally leaked their info
Several Cuban immigrants slated for deportation back to Cuba were instead freed from detention Thursday, after Immigration and Customs Enforcement accidentally posted their confidential data online last month and a U.S. official inadvertently passed the information on to the Cuban government.
Fugitive on FBI’s top ten most wanted list captured in Mexico: reports
A fugitive on the FBI’s most wanted list who is being sought for his alleged involvement in a murder plot was caught in Mexico Saturday, according to reports. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested in Mexico City south of the border Saturday, according to Mexican prosecutors. Also known as “El Gato,” Villarreal-Hernandez is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot of a 43-year-old Texas man from May 2013, according to US federal authorities. Univision Dallas-Forth Worth reported that Villarreal-Hernandez was taken into custody in an operation that included the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) and other law enforcement agencies in Mexico. He...
Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city
José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader popularly known as “El Gato”, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico.He was wanted in the US for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas.Mexican authorities said in a tweet that the cartel leader’s detention was “requested by authorities of the United States of America for his probable responsibility in the crimes of interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide”.He is alleged to have been responsible for interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide.Authorities in the US have 60 days to request for his extradition to...
Romanian authorities seize $4 million of assets in Andrew Tate case
BUCHAREST, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Romanian authorities said they have seized goods and money worth 18 million lei ($3.95 million) as a part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate.
Bolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled
BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The leader of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro's political party said on Wednesday that any member identified in videos taking part in the ransacking of government buildings on Sunday would be immediately expelled from the party.
US hands over to Mexico suspect in missing students case
MEXICO CITY (AP) — U.S. authorities handed over a key suspect in the 2014 disappearance of 43 college students to Mexico, after the man was caught trying to cross the border Dec. 20 without proper documents. Mexico’s National Immigration Institute identified the man only by his first name, but...
Colombia extradites to US brother of powerful left lawmaker
Colombia on Thursday extradited to the U.S. the brother of powerful leftist senator on charges that he conspired with dissident guerrillas to smuggle huge quantities of cocaine.A handcuffed Álvaro Córdoba was handed to agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a chartered flight to New York. The case was something of a minefield for President Gustavo Petro, a former leftist rebel who signed off on the extradition of his ally's brother despite his own increasing criticism of Colombia’s role as the U.S. caretaker in the war on drugs. Córdoba was arrested in Medellin, Colombia, last February on drug...
Romanian court extends Andrew Tate's detention on alleged human trafficking
BUCHAREST, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Divisive internet personality Andrew Tate, his brother and two other suspects will remain in custody until Feb. 27, a Romanian court said on Thursday, extending their detention.
Brazil charges dozens in pro-Bolsonaro riots; more expected
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — The office of Brazil’s prosecutor-general has presented its first charges against some of the thousands of people who authorities say stormed government buildings in an effort to overturn former President Jair Bolsonaro's loss in the October election. The prosecutors in the recently formed group...
Philippine Bank at Centre of Cyber Heist Appeals New York Court Loss to Bangladesh
MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT...
Lawyer for jailed Guatemalan news director is arrested
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan authorities arrested a lawyer representing the jailed director of an investigative newspaper Thursday and pursued a second lawyer for alleged obstruction of justice. José Rubén Zamora of El Periodico was ordered to stand trial on money laundering charges in December related to a 2013...
Former EU lawmaker's tax accountant arrested in Italy over EU graft scandal
MILAN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The tax consultant of a former EU lawmaker at the centre of a cash-for-influence corruption scandal at the European Parliament has been arrested in Italy, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
UN 'deeply concerned' by threats to Guatemala justice officials
The UN on Wednesday voiced "deep concern" over threats, harassment and reprisals faced by justice officials and human rights defenders in Guatemala. Between 2021 and 2022, the UN Human Rights Office in Guatemala said it recorded a "more than 70 percent increase in the number of justice officials facing intimidation and criminal charges for their work on corruption or human rights violations".
El Salvador Arrests Colombian Linked to Paraguayan Prosecutor's Murder
SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) - A Colombian suspect in the murder of a Paraguayan prosecutor last year was arrested in El Salvador and will be handed over to Colombian authorities, El Salvador's government said on Wednesday. Margaret Chacon is accused of being involved in the assassination of Paraguayan organized crime prosecutor...
Brazil police carry out raids related to Jan. 8 Brasilia storming
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil’s federal police on Friday carried out raids against people suspected of involvement in the Jan. 8 storming of government buildings by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Italy agrees to transfer suspect in EU graft scandal to Belgium
BRESCIA, Italy, Jan 16 (Reuters) - An Italian court on Monday agreed to hand over to the Belgian authorities a second woman suspected of involvement in a Qatar graft scandal that has rocked the European Parliament.
Ruslan Obiang Nsue: Equatorial Guinea president's son arrested over plane's sale
Equatorial Guinea's vice-president personally ordered the arrest of his half-brother over allegations he sold a plane owned by the state airline, a government statement says. Both the vice-president and his half-brother are sons of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo. He is the world's longest-serving president after 43 years in power.
Banknote printer De La Rue says made aware of India probe
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Banknote printer De La Rue (DLAR.L) said on Friday it had been made aware of an investigation by Indian authorities into a former Indian finance secretary in which the historical activities of De La Rue in India prior to 2016 have been implicated.
Former Panama leader's sons face more jail time: judiciary
Two sons of former Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli will be arrested upon arrival in Panama if they are deported from the United States, the judiciary said on Monday. The two, Luis Enrique and Ricardo Martinelli Junior, will soon finish US prison sentences for money laundering and could face immediate deportation.
