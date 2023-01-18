Read full article on original website
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
msn.com
Gold ends lower as investors weigh Fed rate-hike talk, even as U.S. wholesale inflation and retail sales fall
Gold prices ended with a loss on Wednesday, after tapping their highest levels since April, pressured by the latest interest-rate talk from Federal Reserve officials, even as the latest U.S. economic data revealed wholesale inflation and retail sales both slowed in December. Price action. Gold futures for February delivery edged...
investing.com
Germany stocks lower at close of trade; DAX down 1.72%
Investing.com – Germany stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the Retail, Technology and Construction sectors led shares lower. At the close in Frankfurt, the DAX fell 1.72%, while the MDAX index fell 2.50%, and the TecDAX index declined 2.11%. The best performers of the...
investing.com
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.17%
Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Media & Publishing, Agriculture & Food and Transport sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share added 0.17%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul...
4 Stocks With the Best Value to Buy Right Now
As inflation cooled down in December, marking the sixth consecutive month of slowing annual inflation, the market expects slower rate hikes ahead. Hence investors should consider fundamentally strong stocks Mosaic...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Zacks.com
Top Growth Stocks Hit Zacks 'Strong Buy' List
The unloved technology stocks that were decimated last year have come roaring back to life in 2023, as lower valuations along with renewed uptrends have seen buying pressure accumulate in growth names. The more aggressive pockets of the market, including the technology and consumer discretionary sectors, typically lead new bull markets.
investing.com
Australian Dollar Hits 5-Month High on Soft U.S. Data
The Australian dollar punched across the symbolic 70 line earlier on Thursday for the first time since August. The AUD/USD pair has given up all of these gains and is unchanged at 0.6986 in the North American session. US Retail Sales Fall. December didn’t bring much cheer to retailers, as...
Coronavirus outbreak: 36,000 deaths estimated in a day as coronavirus continues to wreak havoc in China
Experts have warned that millions of people could return home for the Chinese New Year, which could lead to a surge in Covid cases and deaths . The havoc of the corona virus in China is not ending or decreasing. A new estimate has revealed that the outbreak of covid-19 in China is going to increase and on January 26, about 36,000 deaths are expected in a day. This also seems to be happening because millions of people are going home for the Chinese New Year. China has recently eased restrictions, after which the outbreak of the epidemic is likely to increase further .
investing.com
Gold prices cool after strong rally, head for fifth week of gains
Investing.com -- Gold prices hovered at a nine-month high on Friday after a sharp rally in the prior session, and were headed for a fifth consecutive week of gains amid resurgent safe haven demand and growing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy. Prices of the yellow metal surged...
investing.com
Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.56%
Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the Transport, Retail and Fishery sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.56%. The best performers of the session on the Nikkei 225 were Taisei Corp. (TYO:1801), which rose...
Gains for tech stocks help soften Wall Street's rough week
NEW YORK — (AP) — A rough week for Wall Street appears to be heading for a calmer end, with gains for some big tech-oriented stocks on Friday helping to steady the market. The S&P 500 was 0.6% higher in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36 points, or 0.1%, at 33,080, as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.
US stocks rise as investors assess retail sales and new inflation data
US stocks edged higher Wednesday as investors sorted through a drop in both December retail sales and wholesale inflation to gauge the next steps in monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Alongside fresh economic data, investors were watching Microsoft following multiple news reports the software maker was set to announce...
Global oil demand could hit record high as China reopens
Global oil demand is expected to hit its highest-ever level this year on the back of China's swift reopening of its economy. The post Global oil demand could hit record high as China reopens appeared first on KYMA.
msn.com
Oil prices extend gains on optimism over China's recovery
(Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending the previous session's gains, driven by optimism that the lifting of China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a recovery in fuel demand in the world's top oil importer. Brent crude futures firmed 63 cents, or 0.73%, to $86.55 a barrel by 0401...
104.1 WIKY
Oil down 1% on another surprise build in U.S. crude stocks
MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday after industry data showed a large unexpected increase in U.S. crude stocks for a second week, heightening concerns of a drop in fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by 86 cents, or 1.1%, to $78.62 a barrel...
investing.com
Gold’s new year rally fizzles ahead of Fed cues, U.S. data deluge
Investing.com -- A new year rally in gold prices appeared to have run out of steam, with the yellow metal hovering below an eight-month high on Wednesday as markets hunkered down before a slew of Federal Reserve speakers and U.S. economic data due this week. While expectations of a less...
Zacks.com
5 Technology Stocks Set to Top Estimates This Earnings Season
The technology sector continued to face a topsy-turvy situation throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 owing to macroeconomic headwinds, including growing geo-political tensions, stubbornly high inflation and Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance on hiking the interest rate to curb inflation. All these factors impacted consumer spending negatively as the fear...
Oil Trades Mixed After China Posts Weakest Economic Growth In Half A Century
Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday following China recording its weakest economic growth in about half a century, while reversal from its zero-COVID policy late last year kept hopes of recovery alive. Brent crude futures were trading higher by 0.38% at $84.78, recouping some of the loss from the previous...
investing.com
Brazil court grants bankruptcy protection for retailer Americanas
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -A Rio de Janeiro court on Thursday accepted Brazilian retailer Americanas SA's bankruptcy protection request, days after the company disclosed nearly $4 billion in accounting inconsistencies that have sparked a legal feud with creditors and investors. Americanas, a 93-year-old company with stores all over Brazil and a...
