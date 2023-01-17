Read full article on original website
Woman begs boyfriend to spy on her through the kitchen window as she cooks dinner: 'Is it too much to ask?'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by an acquaintance, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I bet a beautiful woman at work. She was tall and willowy with long hair and even longer legs. I estimated her age at around eighteen. She turned out to be thirty-six.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
5 Best Couples from ’90 Day Fiance’
Here is our list of the top 5 best, most unproblematic, in-love couples to come from the '90 Day Fiancé' franchise and an update on what they've been doing now.
Kendra Wilkinson Seen In Rare Photos With Her Kids, Hank, 13, & Alijah, 8, During Grocery Run In LA
Kendra Wilkinson, 37, was the perfect image of a busy and doting mom during her latest outing. The television personality recently stepped out to get groceries in Los Angeles, CA with her son Hank, 13, and daughter Alijah, 8, and looked motivated and content. They were all photographed while holding bags and walking out the sliding doors of the location in casual outfits.
Golden Retriever Hilariously Locks Cat Sibling in Shower Like It's NBD
Ask any parent of multiple children if their kids tease each other and play pranks on each other and the answer is probably a resounding yes. Well, the same can be said for pet parents of multiple fur babies because they can, on occasion, be just as funny and naughty as their human counterparts.
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
Kitty at LA Cat Cafe Who's Been Waiting 160 Days to Be Adopted Is Heartbreaking
It's always so heartbreaking to see a cat waiting to be paid attention to, or petted, or adopted. TikTok account holder and cat cafe @Crumbs_Whiskers recently posted a video of a beautiful tabby cat named Rose who has been waiting a long 160 days to find a home. The following...
Cat Creeping Up on Sleeping Puppy Leaves Internet Laughing: 'Stealth Mode'
Online commenters were left amused by a "stealthy" cat that was caught on camera "creeping up" on his puppy sibling in a video that has gone viral on social media. The clip, shared on TikTok by the pet's owner earlier this month under the username Lils.m03, shows the puppy sleeping peacefully on the sofa as the cat "creeps up" on him from behind the sofa, almost hitting him with his paws before backing off.
Shaeeda and Bilal hint at ‘pregnancy’ after he agrees to have a baby
90 Day Fiance fans are asking whether Shaeeda is pregnant after she shared a clip to Instagram of Bilal saying he’d “love to have her baby.” The TLC couple are staying quiet but have certainly raised a few questions in fans’ minds. Many are convinced Shaeeda...
Top 5 Clingy Cat Breeds That Are Cute And Perfect To Be Your Pet
Clingy cat breeds are a unique group of cats known for their affectionate and loving nature. These cats tend to form strong bonds with their owners, following them around the house and showing signs of jealousy if they spend too much time away from their favorite humans. Whether you’re looking...
'Married at First Sight': Clint and Gina Open up About 'Attraction Issues' (Exclusive)
Married at First Sight's Gina and Clint may have gotten a little too honest when it comes to the early days of their marriage. Ahead of Wednesday's new episode of the Lifetime reality show, the Nashville newlyweds opened up to PopCulture.com about their "attraction issues," which fans have seen play out in the season trailer, as Clint took major heat for saying that the girls he had dated in the past were "very athletic" and "slender."
Orthaheel Sandals Review: Comfortable and Fashionable Summer Footwear for Pain Relief
Update: Orthaheel is now Vionic, a brand that offers the same sole-hugging technology with modern classics and fresh trends. The change was made due to customer feedback that the Orthaheel name sounded “old” and “orthopedic”. Orthaheel footwear and orthotics are designed by Phillip Vasyli to help restore natural foot function and well-being for women and men.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Penelope’s Glow up Is About More Than a Makeover
Penelope Featherington gains confidence and makes her own decisions in 'Bridgerton' Season 3.
Sherlon from 90 Day Fiance reportedly ‘married’ another woman
Sherlon and Aryanna are a prominent couple on 90 Day Fiance‘s spin-off, Love In Paradise. At the end of season 2, however, it seems Sherlon has now ‘married’ another woman. The season 2 finale of 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise, showed Sherlon promise to be ‘exclusive’...
'Married at First Sight' Fans Torn Over Mackinley's Mom's Reply to Race Remark
"It had to be the editing because I saw that and couldn't believe it," wrote a fan on Twitter after the scenes between Mackinley's mom and Domynique.
Dog's Attempt to Ask the Cat for Belly Rubs Comes With an Added Bonus
There's nothing cuter than seeing fur siblings of different species care for each other. There's just something so precious about seeing cats and dogs love on each other that we will never get tired of seeing these videos. There's just something so pure about seeing animals interact this way. Just...
Kailyn Lowry Celebrates 'Brilliant, Funny' Son Isaac on His 13th Birthday: 'Such a Milestone'
"We have literally grown up together," the former Teen Mom star, 30, said of her 13-year-old son Kailyn Lowry's oldest is celebrating a major milestone. The former Teen Mom star's son Isaac turns 13 on Wednesday, with the mom of four sharing a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her not-so-little boy. Alongside a video showing off Isaac's blue and white birthday bash — which the podcaster later revealed was kept to just their household as they dealt with a stomach bug going around — the 30-year-old celebrated Isaac as a...
A Design Expert Explains The Best Way To Style A Fireplace Mantel
Fireplaces are common in many homes and form a central design feature. Here is the best way to style a fireplace mantel, according to an interior designer.
'GMA' Deals & Steals on sleep solutions
Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on sleep solutions. You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sleepout, FluffCo, SIJO and more. The deals start at just $13.97 and are up to 84% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website,...
