ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

7 Reasons High Inflation Isn’t Likely To Go Away Any Time Soon

By B.D. Hobbs
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 3 days ago

Not only is this record high Biden-flation still here, despite the spin from the White House, it's not going away anytime soon.

"Inflation is always, and everywhere, a monetary phenomenon" said Joy Pullmann, writer for The Federalist, "And what it really means is, when government is spending money that it doesn't have, when government is taking on debt, then you're going to have inflation because that's what causes inflation. Government overspending, and government spending money it doesn't have."

And if that's not bad enough, the same administration that brought us into this misery, is the same group of people that is somehow supposed to find a way to fix their mess. It's not going to happen.

The Democrats spending spree is still happening, and is going to continue through 2024.

In her column for The Federalist, Pullmann notes that Biden's Build Back Bankrupt is only going to make things worse in the near future. Our dollar has been devalued, we've lost trust in our government officials, and at some point the spending has to stop.

"In the long term, whether that long term is 3 years, 10 years, or 40 years, there are going to be repercussions" Pullmann told KTRH, "The check is going to come due at some point, and the more we keep adding to the tab, the worse that check's going to be for whoever is left holding the bag, and it could be us."

She also noted, it's really government -stealing-, not spending.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2aNV_0kIWOamp00
Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
msn.com

The only people that are going to save us, is us’: Suze Orman says Social Security is in trouble — here’s what you can do 'right here and right now' to secure your retirement

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. For those Americans who plan to retire soon, your post-work financial plan might need to look very different from what you have envisioned.
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Credit Card Balances Balloon as Americans Fall Deeper into Debt

Widespread inflation is forcing more Americans to rely on their credit cards. A new report from Bankrate says the share of credit card owners who carry a balance month to month has jumped from 39% to 46%. With interest rates climbing, that debt is getting more expensive.
AOL Corp

Social Security: What’s the First Thing You Should Do With Your Check?

Whether you're 20 years old or 10 years away from retirement, it's important to plan how you're going to supplement your income and spend your money during your golden years. For many soon-to-be retirees, this means making a plan for their Social Security checks. Retirement at Any Age: Get Retirement...
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Houston, TX
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

 https://ktrh.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy