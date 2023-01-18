7 Reasons High Inflation Isn’t Likely To Go Away Any Time Soon

Not only is this record high Biden-flation still here, despite the spin from the White House, it's not going away anytime soon.

"Inflation is always, and everywhere, a monetary phenomenon" said Joy Pullmann, writer for The Federalist, "And what it really means is, when government is spending money that it doesn't have, when government is taking on debt, then you're going to have inflation because that's what causes inflation. Government overspending, and government spending money it doesn't have."

And if that's not bad enough, the same administration that brought us into this misery, is the same group of people that is somehow supposed to find a way to fix their mess. It's not going to happen.

The Democrats spending spree is still happening, and is going to continue through 2024.

In her column for The Federalist, Pullmann notes that Biden's Build Back Bankrupt is only going to make things worse in the near future. Our dollar has been devalued, we've lost trust in our government officials, and at some point the spending has to stop.

"In the long term, whether that long term is 3 years, 10 years, or 40 years, there are going to be repercussions" Pullmann told KTRH, "The check is going to come due at some point, and the more we keep adding to the tab, the worse that check's going to be for whoever is left holding the bag, and it could be us."

She also noted, it's really government -stealing-, not spending.