onekindesign.com
Tour this incredibly stunning mountain house in Steamboat Springs
Kelly & Stone Architects in collaboration with Shively Construction have designed this extraordinary mountain house in the Barn Village development in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The residence features an abundance of structural timber and blackened hot-rolled steel accents. The sprawling property is painted with light and filled with natural stone to...
pagosadailypost.com
Mountain Parks Electric Gives Notice
Mountain Parks Electric has served notice that it intends to leave Tri-State Generation and Transmission by January 16, 2025. “The board looked at a number of factors and made the determination that now would be the time to give notice of our intent to exit,” said Mark Johnston, the general manager of the Granby-based electrical cooperative. It serves 22,000 members in Colorado’s Grand and Jackson counties.
Skier dies in 'tree well' accident at Colorado ski resort
A skier died at Steamboat Resort on Friday after an accident involving a tree well, according to officials from the Routt County Coroner's Office. A spokesperson from the resort reported that Steamboat ski patrol was notified of a guest in distress on Friday morning. The team responded and the victim was transported to a hospital. He was later pronounced deceased.
Updates: I-70 closed in different directions for hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon, semi removal in Gypsum
Interstate 70 is closed in different directions at different mile markers for separate incidents on a snowy Tuesday. There is an extended closure westbound starting at mile marker 130 near Dotsero because of a hazmat spill in Glenwood Canyon. The canyon closed around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. The interstate is closed...
